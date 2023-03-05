Home Magazine Voices

Thank you for the laughs, Subi

The outpouring of grief in Kerala following the demise of Subi Suresh is not surprising in itself; a performing artiste elicits different levels of fandom.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Film actor and television anchor Subi Suresh

Film actor and television anchor Subi Suresh

The outpouring of grief in Kerala following the demise of Subi Suresh is not surprising in itself; a performing artiste elicits different levels of fandom. In Subi’s case, many factors contributed to this mourning, including her youth and upcoming wedding plans. At 41, she was at the brink of happiness, it was felt, when she was snatched away due to illness.

Her line of work was extraordinary—she made a name for herself in the field of comedy. Being a comedien is no joke. But this is how Subi first caught everyone’s attention, by making them laugh. And considering her gender, it was a unique career choice. The few women who come into this line do so after doing character roles, but here was a stand-up artiste who started off with wit.

Via Kalabhavan and then television programme Cinemala, directed by Diana Silvester, Subi charted a ha-ha path to stage success. While viewers laughed, she did too, all the way to the bank. She had found her calling, and turned into a powerhouse of punch lines. Her comic timing and mimicry became legend; as her colleagues said, she dazzled them all with her understanding of the medium, working hard and collaborating with many.

From her modest roots, she saw her earnings grow, which makes hers a rags-to-riches story, a modern Cinderella fairy-tale, where talent alone made her a star. She had spoken about her early financial struggles and how she built a house of her own, and called it ‘Ente Veedu’ (my house). Her earnings were special because they helped her family along with her. Says Diana, who discovered Subi as a humourist: “Her ultimate passion in life was her family. She did not think of it as a duty, but as her privilege and pride.”

None of which would have been worth pointing out if she was a man, or a married woman. Men are expected to pull the familial load, and the earnings of married women are routinely swallowed by her marital responsibilities. But to stand tall and take charge and single-handedly pull an entire family out of difficulties, to look after mother, brother etc. is a job she could have shirked without anyone raising an eyebrow.

Gender struggles, unfortunately, are labelled ‘His’ and ‘Her’ just like washrooms. And the easiest path in life to tread is taken for so many have trod it before. But to deny oneself the comfort of the done thing, to dig in their heels and be conscientious is rare just as it is challenging. Subi, who delivered her best lines with a straight face, did not take her work ethic lightly. Here is a funny woman who not only knew the best jokes but made light of stereotypes.

Shinie Antony 
Author
shinieantony@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subi Suresh Cinemala
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp