Thank you for the laughs, Subi

The outpouring of grief in Kerala following the demise of Subi Suresh is not surprising in itself; a performing artiste elicits different levels of fandom. In Subi's case, many factors contributed to this mourning, including her youth and upcoming wedding plans. At 41, she was at the brink of happiness, it was felt, when she was snatched away due to illness. Her line of work was extraordinary—she made a name for herself in the field of comedy. Being a comedien is no joke. But this is how Subi first caught everyone's attention, by making them laugh. And considering her gender, it was a unique career choice. The few women who come into this line do so after doing character roles, but here was a stand-up artiste who started off with wit. Via Kalabhavan and then television programme Cinemala, directed by Diana Silvester, Subi charted a ha-ha path to stage success. While viewers laughed, she did too, all the way to the bank. She had found her calling, and turned into a powerhouse of punch lines. Her comic timing and mimicry became legend; as her colleagues said, she dazzled them all with her understanding of the medium, working hard and collaborating with many. From her modest roots, she saw her earnings grow, which makes hers a rags-to-riches story, a modern Cinderella fairy-tale, where talent alone made her a star. She had spoken about her early financial struggles and how she built a house of her own, and called it 'Ente Veedu' (my house). Her earnings were special because they helped her family along with her. Says Diana, who discovered Subi as a humourist: "Her ultimate passion in life was her family. She did not think of it as a duty, but as her privilege and pride." None of which would have been worth pointing out if she was a man, or a married woman. Men are expected to pull the familial load, and the earnings of married women are routinely swallowed by her marital responsibilities. But to stand tall and take charge and single-handedly pull an entire family out of difficulties, to look after mother, brother etc. is a job she could have shirked without anyone raising an eyebrow. Gender struggles, unfortunately, are labelled 'His' and 'Her' just like washrooms. And the easiest path in life to tread is taken for so many have trod it before. But to deny oneself the comfort of the done thing, to dig in their heels and be conscientious is rare just as it is challenging. Subi, who delivered her best lines with a straight face, did not take her work ethic lightly. Here is a funny woman who not only knew the best jokes but made light of stereotypes. Shinie Antony Author shinieantony@gmail.com