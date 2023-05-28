Enter internships for professionals

Utkarsh Amitabh By

Career transitions can be hard. Most recruiters look at past experience and reject unconventional candidates. They think that if someone hasn’t worked in a particular industry, they will not be able to fulfil the demands of the role they are applying for. This is disadvantageous to both young professionals looking to break into new industries and experienced professionals looking to change tracks.

Career breaks and transitions will become the norm in the years to come. A report by Goldman Sachs suggests that up to 300 million jobs could be impacted by AI. Analysis by Dell says 85 percent of jobs of 2030 do not exist yet. Technological disruption won’t eliminate jobs, but it is likely to create new kinds that need different skills.

The way we recruit needs to change, and so does the way we upskill, acquire practical experience, and position ourselves for our next role. I think organisations that want to attract the best candidates across age groups should start a mid-career internship programme. While college students are expected to intern and prepare for their work lives, no such avenue exists for working professionals. Suppose someone worked in an industry where automation made most jobs redundant. She would need to find an opportunity in a different industry. Simply taking up an online course or enrolling in a certification programme would not be enough. Going to graduate school for an advanced degree could be expensive and time-consuming.

Such candidates would need structured support from governments and corporations. Governments should create mid-career upskilling programmes that are recognised by employers, and employers should create paid, short-term projects and internships for people displaced by the changes in the work structure.

In addition to being the socially responsible thing to do, it could help employers attract a diverse talent group with experience across sectors. Chip Conley was 52 when he got a call from the founders of Airbnb to help them guide their growth from a high-growth startup to a mature company. By that time, he hadn’t heard of the sharing economy, didn’t have Uber or Lyft on his phone, and had no idea what shipping a product meant.

His past experience of building boutique hotels was relevant, but it would be useless if the engineering team didn’t trust him. Instead of judging them or doubting himself, he set upon the task of building a shared language for the entire organisation. Together they figured out a way to make multi-generational wisdom work, charted a common set of goals, and pursued them relentlessly. Under Conley’s mentorship, from 2013-17, Airbnb’s valuation increased 1,200 percent and it even managed to become profitable.

Conley had a proven track record of leadership when he joined Airbnb, but there are many professionals who may have the willingness and hunger to excel in the later stages of their lives. Through internships, they would be able to build a portfolio of projects that signal not only their ability to learn new skills but also a humble, adaptable mindset suitable for the workforce of the future.

Like college students, if experienced professionals do well in their internships, they should be offered full-time jobs with salaries benchmarked with their experience and performance. I understand that making this happen would need a shift in the mindset of employers, but we need to start somewhere.

At Network Capital, I started a career restart programme for this reason. There are millions of talented professionals who took a break from their careers due to factors beyond their control. No one gave them an opportunity to bounce back.

I believe that with structured help, thoughtful introductions, and paid apprenticeships, they could add unique value to the organisations they join. Pursuing meaningful work is essential for long-term well-being. Being laid off or being made redundant can negatively impact one’s confidence and sense of self-worth. One can be pushed into a dark place. That’s why it is important we think about supporting people across age groups and experience levels. It would make the workplace more inclusive and interesting.

No one is too old to learn.

A 50-year-old intern reporting to a 20-year-old CEO might be unconventional, but the workplace of the future could carve out a way to make intergenerational synergy flourish. It would just need

a slight shift in perspective.

Utkarsh Amitabh

CEO, Network Capital; Chevening Fellow, University of Oxford

Twitter: @utkarsh_amitabh

