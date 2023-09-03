A call to revolutionise civil services recruitment

Sumeet Bhasin By

India relies heavily on its administrative machinery to navigate the complex challenges of governance. As the nation’s aspirations soar, however, the need for a shift in the recruitment process for the civil services is increasingly becoming evident. The present system, focused on examination results, needs to be replaced with one that prioritises well-informed professionals.

The current process is highly competitive that assesses a candidate’s academic prowess. While it is an important factor, academic excellence alone can’t determine a candidate’s effectiveness as an administrator. The role requires a broader skill set, including problem-solving abilities, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of socio-economic and political dynamics. The civil services examination is also a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t differentiate between candidates with diverse interests and expertise. This often leads to the placement of individuals in roles that might not align with their passions or strengths. Even the focus of the training at institutions like the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) or the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy is more on imparting general administrative skills rather than practical training in specific domains.

The challenges facing India today are highly specialised and dynamic. From economic development to environmental conservation, healthcare and international relations, the demands placed on civil servants are vast and intricate. Therefore, it’s essential to have specialists who can navigate complex issues. A bureaucracy consisting of individuals with deep knowledge in their respective domains can make more informed decisions. For instance, having officers well-versed in healthcare management can be invaluable during a health crisis, as they can offer insights beyond the reach of generalists. Specialisation not only enhances decision-making, but also improves the efficiency of the bureaucracy.

To usher in a new era of administrative excellence, a series of reforms should be considered. To begin with, the recruitment process should be redesigned to include domain-specific assessments and interviews. Shifting the focus from examination-based recruitment to educational qualifications is not about undermining the importance of a rigorous selection process. Instead, it’s about recognising that holistic education equips individuals with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of governance. Post-recruitment, officers should undergo specialised training aligned with their chosen domains. These programmes should include practical training, exposure to real-world challenges, and mentorship by experts in the respective fields. Civil servants should be encouraged to engage in continuous learning and skill development throughout their careers. This can be facilitated through partnerships with educational institutions, online courses, and workshops.

Performance evaluations too should be revamped to consider not only administrative efficiency but also the impact of policies and decisions on society and the economy. This would incentivise officers to prioritise the welfare of citizens. The current system often restricts officers to a single domain throughout their career. To encourage specialisation, officers should have the flexibility to choose and switch domains, ensuring that their expertise is put to optimal use.

The winds of change blow ceaselessly, and administrative systems must adjust their sails to navigate these new currents. The need of the hour is a cadre of well-informed, educated and innovative officers who can lead nations into a future filled with opportunities and challenges. By implementing these reforms, India can build a bureaucracy that is not only efficient, but also adaptable, innovative, and citizen-centric, ensuring a brighter future for the nation.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Twitter: @sumeetbhasin

India relies heavily on its administrative machinery to navigate the complex challenges of governance. As the nation’s aspirations soar, however, the need for a shift in the recruitment process for the civil services is increasingly becoming evident. The present system, focused on examination results, needs to be replaced with one that prioritises well-informed professionals. The current process is highly competitive that assesses a candidate’s academic prowess. While it is an important factor, academic excellence alone can’t determine a candidate’s effectiveness as an administrator. The role requires a broader skill set, including problem-solving abilities, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of socio-economic and political dynamics. The civil services examination is also a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t differentiate between candidates with diverse interests and expertise. This often leads to the placement of individuals in roles that might not align with their passions or strengths. Even the focus of the training at institutions like the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) or the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy is more on imparting general administrative skills rather than practical training in specific domains. The challenges facing India today are highly specialised and dynamic. From economic development to environmental conservation, healthcare and international relations, the demands placed on civil servants are vast and intricate. Therefore, it’s essential to have specialists who can navigate complex issues. A bureaucracy consisting of individuals with deep knowledge in their respective domains can make more informed decisions. For instance, having officers well-versed in healthcare management can be invaluable during a health crisis, as they can offer insights beyond the reach of generalists. Specialisation not only enhances decision-making, but also improves the efficiency of the bureaucracy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To usher in a new era of administrative excellence, a series of reforms should be considered. To begin with, the recruitment process should be redesigned to include domain-specific assessments and interviews. Shifting the focus from examination-based recruitment to educational qualifications is not about undermining the importance of a rigorous selection process. Instead, it’s about recognising that holistic education equips individuals with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of governance. Post-recruitment, officers should undergo specialised training aligned with their chosen domains. These programmes should include practical training, exposure to real-world challenges, and mentorship by experts in the respective fields. Civil servants should be encouraged to engage in continuous learning and skill development throughout their careers. This can be facilitated through partnerships with educational institutions, online courses, and workshops. Performance evaluations too should be revamped to consider not only administrative efficiency but also the impact of policies and decisions on society and the economy. This would incentivise officers to prioritise the welfare of citizens. The current system often restricts officers to a single domain throughout their career. To encourage specialisation, officers should have the flexibility to choose and switch domains, ensuring that their expertise is put to optimal use. The winds of change blow ceaselessly, and administrative systems must adjust their sails to navigate these new currents. The need of the hour is a cadre of well-informed, educated and innovative officers who can lead nations into a future filled with opportunities and challenges. By implementing these reforms, India can build a bureaucracy that is not only efficient, but also adaptable, innovative, and citizen-centric, ensuring a brighter future for the nation. Sumeet Bhasin Director, Public Policy Research Centre Twitter: @sumeetbhasin