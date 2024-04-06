A well-lived life can beat the death clock

On a sweltering summer afternoon a few days ago, I found myself about to doze off while idly scrolling on Instagram, when a video jolted me awake. A person had a chart consisting of thousands of tiny red and white squares, meticulously arranged as a graphic visualisation of the number of weeks left in his life. The ones which he’d lived were red, and the others were blank waiting for him to fill them.

An assumed life expectancy of 80 years showed that he had 2,190 weeks left, since he was 38. He said that while the idea of a ‘death chart’ sounded terrifying, it was a wake-up call to focus on what truly mattered in life, letting go of the trivial distractions that consumed us.

Later, I came across an online tool, created by an engineer, Shah Garb Ahmed, which creates a personalised death chart like the aforementioned. (Go to the website failflow.com/die). There are also variations of the ‘Death Clock’ which predict the years you can expect to live, displayed as a percentage, based on your demographic data.

The concept of reflecting on one’s mortality isn’t new. It dates back to several centuries. Memento Lori, a Latin phrase that means ‘Remember you must die’, has been used as a symbolic trope in hundreds of well-known works of art. Dance of Death, an artistic allegory from the Middle Ages, appears in several frescos all over Europe. It depicts the dead dancing along a grave, summoning the ones still alive, from all walks of life. A pope, an emperor, a child, and a labourer are shown, with no one being able to escape the dance. Philippe de Champaigne’s Vanitas painted in 1671, shows a beautiful tulip in a vase, a skull, and an hourglass, representing life, death, and time.