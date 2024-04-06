All rote and no learning makes jack a dull Boy

A few days ago, I had occasion to engage in a very interesting conversation with a retired space engineer who has spent most of his working life designing and working on some of the most fascinating space vehicles at NASA. He had taken his first degree in engineering from India. I was not surprised to hear that he had not needed or used more than about 10 per cent of his engineering knowledge from his first degree. He averred that for most of his work as a space scientist, he had to devise innovative and ingenious solutions for the various problems that needed to be sorted out to make things work.

He also indicated that to solve problems and overcome hurdles they would work in teams that had experts from various disciplines. The knowledge needed to solve their problems came from brainstorming sessions and from learning about things that they felt they would need. The point to be imbibed from the above is that, more often than not, our educational institutions teach too much about things that are not relevant or are not likely to be needed by students.

This is true of most educational programmes in most Indian universities and higher educational institutions. For instance, at the University of Delhi, there are—by a rough estimate—about 5,000 students at the undergraduate level studying mathematics for an honours degree. All are being taught some very technical and mostly advanced theoretical mathematics. The themes and topics that are prescribed would be really interesting and useful if the student were a potential Ramanujan i.e. if the student wanted to be a research mathematician, or at the very least, a teacher of mathematics. The tragedy is that almost 95 per cent of these students are not going to make use of the mathematics being taught to them except perhaps for things such as to clear competitive examinations.