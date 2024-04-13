Life after a near-scam experience

I got scammed recently. I didn’t lose any money; my son came and rescued me before that. But I did engage in a 50-minute conversation with two men masquerading as members of the Mumbai Police, threatening to arrest me under the PMLA (Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, in case you didn’t know).

I’m a rational being normally and sceptical about most things, so I’m amazed that I stayed in the conversation as long as I did. The odd thing is I wasn’t scared; I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong. And yet, I kept conversing with the two scamsters, replying obediently to weird questions. It’s only when one of them told me that only he stood between me and my imminent arrest and thundered, “Do you want my help?

What should I do?” that I began wondering whether he was trying to tap me for money.

It was at that point that my son wandered into the house and, through the window, saw me on a video call and heard me declaring my innocence to an unknown person. “Are you on a Skype call, ma?” he shouted. “It’s a scam. Get off the phone.” It turned out that his friend’s mother had got scammed on a Skype call just recently, and ended up paying `2 lakh. I’d like to believe that I wouldn’t have paid anything, but who knows? I still feel extremely foolish when I think about how easily I got conned.

Psychologists say being scammed is deeply distressing and victims often experience emotional trauma even months after the incident. Some people become paranoid and distrustful of new people. Many experience feelings of low self-esteem.

I wouldn’t go that far. But, after the incident, I have begun doubting myself and feeling that I’m not as sharp as I thought I was. I blame myself for not being more cautious and wonder if I’ve lost my edge.