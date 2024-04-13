Parched Cities, thirsty countryside: The hidden costs of urban water piracy

Indians had mastered water management centuries ago. Kings used to expend a major part of their revenue in creating artificial lakes, ponds and wells to capture the bountiful monsoon. Bengaluru itself had more than 262 lakes. So had Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi or any village worth its name. The Cholas were famous for their artificial lakes and intricate irrigation systems that marked the South Indian landscape.

The kings of Gujarat and Rajasthan created intricate step wells that helped irrigation in an otherwise parched land. Mughals harnessed the bountiful Himalayan rivers that irrigated the Gangetic plains. Complex water management technique helped the low lands of Kerala to keep the saline water away and create the rice bowl of Kuttanad. Odisha and West Bengal used to be full of ponds dug centuries ago. It was the responsibility of each village and community to keep the water source pure and pristine. Our ancestors knew that water was life and they respected its power, its necessity, and its scarcity.

Our approach towards water changed the day our water systems ceased to be local and sustainable. Now, water pipelines stretch hundreds of kilometres from remote dams to parched cities. This not only puts immense pressure on the source but also on the environment through which it passes, with water being diverted from agriculture and other local needs. The rural parts of the country are becoming drier even as they watch their water flowing away to quench the insatiable thirst of urban populations, while the urban population have no reverence or respect for the water that comes to them from somewhere far away.

Imagine the energy and resource wastage in pumping water from hundreds of kilometres away in a country that receives four months of monsoon. The incentive to keep the local water bodies clean and pollution-free is gone. Water is available for a few paise per litre through piped lines and if half of it is wasted in leaky pipeline and the rest gets flushed down the toilet, it is of no one’s concern now. At least until the water runs out and the city faces an existential crisis like how Bengaluru is facing now.

We have lost most of our water bodies due to encroachments, neglect and rampant urbanisation. The lakes of Bengaluru are now clusters of concrete buildings, shopping malls and flyovers. The lesser said about the water bodies in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata or Delhi, the better. The ponds are garbage dumps of posh residential areas. Water that once percolated down to recharge our groundwater is now running off on impermeable concrete surfaces, creating frequent floods during monsoons while leaving us thirstier in the summers.

It is time to rethink the centralised piped water supply model that we have been following. There needs to be local rain water harvesting methods for each locality of our cities, ponds and tanks serving the vicinity and local pumping stations. This will make the local populations responsible for their own water supply and instil in them the sense of preservation and conservation that our ancestors once held. India needs to look back to its roots and learn from its history if it wants to quench the thirst of its growing population.

