It’s time we moved from model to ethical code of conduct

In the vibrancy of Bharatiya democracy, elections serve as the cornerstone of our collective voice and aspirations. However, the sanctity of this democratic process often comes under scrutiny due to unethical practices. It’s high time we reevaluate the efficacy of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) and transition towards a more robust Ethical Code of Conduct.
The MCC, designed to regulate the behaviour of candidates and political parties during elections, encompasses guidelines regarding speeches, conduct at polling booths, election manifestos, processions, and overall conduct. While it has served as a rudimentary framework for maintaining decorum during elections, its limitations have become increasingly apparent.
One of the glaring shortcomings lies in its inability to effectively address the issue of unrealistic manifesto promises. Political parties, driven by the desire to secure votes, often make extravagant pledges without due consideration for their feasibility. For instance, the Congress party’s promise to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, coupled with other fiscally unhealthy initiatives like free electricity, highlights the irresponsibility inherent in such promises.
In Karnataka, the proposed expenditure on free electricity alone would amount to an additional burden of Rs 13,000 crore on the state’s already mounting outstanding liabilities, which climbed from `5,81,228 crore in 2023-24, with a projected rise to Rs 6,65,095 crore in 2024-25, making the implementation of OPS unfeasible.
Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the projected cost of reverting to the old pension scheme exceeds 450 per cent of the state’s tax revenue, posing a grave threat to its fiscal stability, while it shall be noted that the cumulative debt of Himachal Pradesh, which was Rs 87,788 crore as per the revised estimates of 2023-24, increased to Rs 96,568 crore as per the budget estimates of 2024-25.
Furthermore, the AAP’s extravagant promises of freebies in Punjab, despite the state’s alarming rise in outstanding debt, epitomise the reckless populism that pervades electoral campaigns. Their subsequent appeal for Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre in 2022, followed by Rs 1 lakh crore in 2023 to improve their financial health underscores the impracticality of their manifesto promises.
An Ethical Code of Conduct would impose stricter regulations on political parties, holding them accountable for the realism and viability of their promises. Under this framework, manifesto pledges would undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure they align with fiscal prudence and are achievable. Moreover, violations of ethical standards would carry tangible consequences, serving as a deterrent against unethical campaign practices. Just as breaches of the MCC can result in electoral sanctions, transgressions of the Ethical Code would incur penalties proportionate to the severity of the offense.
Critics may argue that transitioning to an Ethical Code is impractical given the firm culture of electoral populism. However, the status quo is no longer sustainable. The credibility of our electoral process is at stake, and incremental reforms will no longer suffice. In the battle of political promises, clarity and tangibility are paramount.
Contrasting the ethereal promises of the Congress manifesto, the BJP’s commitments stand out for their concrete and achievable nature. The slogan, ‘Jo Kaha So Kia’ (What was said, has been done), epitomises the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. As detailed in a publication authored by economists Surjit Bhalla and Karan Bhasin and featured in the American think tank The Brookings Institution, it has been highlighted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has effectively eradicated extreme poverty. The efficacy of the BJP’s approach extends beyond party lines. It serves as a blueprint for all political entities aspiring to serve the nation effectively.
Indeed, the essence of democracy lies in the mandate of the people. And to honour that mandate, political parties must ensure that their pledges are not mere platitudes but actionable plans for progress. By embracing the BJP’s model of transparent governance and accountable leadership, political parties can bridge the gap between rhetoric and reality. They can earn the trust of the electorate by demonstrating a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns and aspirations.
The time has come to replace the outdated MCC with a comprehensive Ethical Code that prioritises integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. By holding political parties accountable for their promises and ensuring fair practices, we can reaffirm our commitment to democratic ideals and pave the way for a more ethical and responsible form of governance. Only then can elections truly serve as an illuminant of hope and progress for the nation.
Sumeet Bhasin
Director, Public Policy Research CentreI
Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin