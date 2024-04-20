It’s time we moved from model to ethical code of conduct

Furthermore, the AAP’s extravagant promises of freebies in Punjab, despite the state’s alarming rise in outstanding debt, epitomise the reckless populism that pervades electoral campaigns. Their subsequent appeal for Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre in 2022, followed by Rs 1 lakh crore in 2023 to improve their financial health underscores the impracticality of their manifesto promises.

An Ethical Code of Conduct would impose stricter regulations on political parties, holding them accountable for the realism and viability of their promises. Under this framework, manifesto pledges would undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure they align with fiscal prudence and are achievable. Moreover, violations of ethical standards would carry tangible consequences, serving as a deterrent against unethical campaign practices. Just as breaches of the MCC can result in electoral sanctions, transgressions of the Ethical Code would incur penalties proportionate to the severity of the offense.

Critics may argue that transitioning to an Ethical Code is impractical given the firm culture of electoral populism. However, the status quo is no longer sustainable. The credibility of our electoral process is at stake, and incremental reforms will no longer suffice. In the battle of political promises, clarity and tangibility are paramount.

Contrasting the ethereal promises of the Congress manifesto, the BJP’s commitments stand out for their concrete and achievable nature. The slogan, ‘Jo Kaha So Kia’ (What was said, has been done), epitomises the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. As detailed in a publication authored by economists Surjit Bhalla and Karan Bhasin and featured in the American think tank The Brookings Institution, it has been highlighted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has effectively eradicated extreme poverty. The efficacy of the BJP’s approach extends beyond party lines. It serves as a blueprint for all political entities aspiring to serve the nation effectively.

Indeed, the essence of democracy lies in the mandate of the people. And to honour that mandate, political parties must ensure that their pledges are not mere platitudes but actionable plans for progress. By embracing the BJP’s model of transparent governance and accountable leadership, political parties can bridge the gap between rhetoric and reality. They can earn the trust of the electorate by demonstrating a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns and aspirations.

The time has come to replace the outdated MCC with a comprehensive Ethical Code that prioritises integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. By holding political parties accountable for their promises and ensuring fair practices, we can reaffirm our commitment to democratic ideals and pave the way for a more ethical and responsible form of governance. Only then can elections truly serve as an illuminant of hope and progress for the nation.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research CentreI

Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin