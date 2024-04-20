Let’s bring back the times long gone

The first sign was in the purple staining the ground. Little rivulets of purple bled from bruised fruit. Over our heads, birds grasped the bounty on the boughs—some fruits were a fresh, leaf-green, and others were a wine-purple. If you touched them, they nearly exploded in your hands, and so you had to be gentle. It’s the season for the mulberry or the shahtoot, that once-a-year abundance of handpicked sweetness.

Mulberry trees can be quite small, which means you can reach for the fruit without breaking your neck. Each tree will give you little hills of fruit, and these are easily propagated. Many childhoods feature a mulberry tree, and little teams of grasping hands reaching for the fruit. Rituals bind this finding. One, you go fruit-hunting with a friend. Two, you wait patiently until they ripen, and all bitter or sour twinges are gone. Three, you do fun innovations like laying a tablecloth under the tree to get all your heart desires—or the sturdiest person in the gang shakes the tree. Fourth, you promise to do it all over again the next year.

And then, life happens, you grow older, and you forget the games of childhood.Perhaps the present sight of another fruiting mulberry—followed by mangoes, karonda, litchi and custard apple—can change this.

In her seminal book, Braiding Sweetgrass, scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer writes about a reciprocal bond with nature. Things like collecting fruit, braiding rope, and being in nature reinforce a connection to our place in the world, she writes. She also emphasises that nature has gifts for us which we must respond to—and natural stories often can be cultural ones.