A Central Pilgrim Police Force would contribute to positive experience for all

Thrissur in Central Kerala erupted into controversy days before the crucial Lok Sabha polls after reports of police high-handedness during the famous Thrissur Pooram festival surfaced. The delay in the customary fireworks display, excessive restrictions imposed on devotees and police lathi charge on devotees sparked widespread outrage.

Under attack from every corner, the state government transferred the errant police commissioner, attempting to douse the raging flames of public anger. This incident has become a burning issue, and could sway voters in the Thrissur constituency. Having studied in Thrissur for four years during my college days, Thrissur Pooram has been always close to my heart. Police used to handle lakhs of people who throng this small central Kerala city in a remarkable manner.

However, for the past two years, it has been mismanaged in the worst possible way. It seems that the present crop of Thrissur police officers are neither trained in handling the crowd nor do they have the sensitivity or sensibility about the sanctity of this age-old festival. It also shows that passing the glorified civil service examination is no guarantee for common sense. The Indian civil service training is still archaic and is yet to come out of the colonial-era mentality of treating the Indian public as slaves and servants of the colony.

It is not the first time that the police is found wanting in crowd management in pilgrimage places. The issue is going to get worse over time. India is witnessing an unparalleled flow of pilgrims every year. The rise in economic means, ease of transport and the rise in religiosity is ensuring that our already crowded and mismanaged tourist towns will be under severe strain in the future. From the kanwariya yatra in Delhi to the Kumbh Mela’s congregation, managing such mammoth gatherings is a Herculean task.

The kanwariya yatra, a pan-Indian phenomenon, sees scores of Shiva devotees undertake an arduous journey on foot to fetch sacred Ganga water. As the yatris converge in Delhi, the already-congested roads transform into veritable human rivers, posing an enormous logistical nightmare. Crowd management becomes a gargantuan exercise, with the potential for even minor incidents to trigger chaotic stampedes.