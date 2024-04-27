A Central Pilgrim Police Force would contribute to positive experience for all
Thrissur in Central Kerala erupted into controversy days before the crucial Lok Sabha polls after reports of police high-handedness during the famous Thrissur Pooram festival surfaced. The delay in the customary fireworks display, excessive restrictions imposed on devotees and police lathi charge on devotees sparked widespread outrage.
Under attack from every corner, the state government transferred the errant police commissioner, attempting to douse the raging flames of public anger. This incident has become a burning issue, and could sway voters in the Thrissur constituency. Having studied in Thrissur for four years during my college days, Thrissur Pooram has been always close to my heart. Police used to handle lakhs of people who throng this small central Kerala city in a remarkable manner.
However, for the past two years, it has been mismanaged in the worst possible way. It seems that the present crop of Thrissur police officers are neither trained in handling the crowd nor do they have the sensitivity or sensibility about the sanctity of this age-old festival. It also shows that passing the glorified civil service examination is no guarantee for common sense. The Indian civil service training is still archaic and is yet to come out of the colonial-era mentality of treating the Indian public as slaves and servants of the colony.
It is not the first time that the police is found wanting in crowd management in pilgrimage places. The issue is going to get worse over time. India is witnessing an unparalleled flow of pilgrims every year. The rise in economic means, ease of transport and the rise in religiosity is ensuring that our already crowded and mismanaged tourist towns will be under severe strain in the future. From the kanwariya yatra in Delhi to the Kumbh Mela’s congregation, managing such mammoth gatherings is a Herculean task.
The kanwariya yatra, a pan-Indian phenomenon, sees scores of Shiva devotees undertake an arduous journey on foot to fetch sacred Ganga water. As the yatris converge in Delhi, the already-congested roads transform into veritable human rivers, posing an enormous logistical nightmare. Crowd management becomes a gargantuan exercise, with the potential for even minor incidents to trigger chaotic stampedes.
If the kanwariya represents an annual challenge, the Kumbh Mela is the ultimate test of organisational mettle. During this grandest of Hindu pilgrimages, the tidal wave of humanity that washes over the designated mela grounds seems to defy comprehension. The 2019 Kumbh hosted a staggering 240 million visitors, more than the entire population of Brazil. Erecting a virtual city with adequate infrastructure, security and facilities is an exercise of incredible proportions that puts even the most robust systems under severe strain.
Striking a balance between age-old traditions and contemporary perspectives becomes a tightrope walk for law enforcement agencies. Any perceived misstep can fuel unrest, potentially sparking communal tensions. Overcrowding, lack of proper crowd management plans, and limited infrastructure to handle emergencies are recurring issues that endanger lives. Our police force is already burdened with the management of the regular law and order issues, catering to the VIP movements and traffic. It is short of manpower, infrastructure or training to handle the pilgrim centres and festivals.
Respecting the delicate fabric of religious sentiments and traditions while keeping up law and order is an act that requires empathy and sensitivity. The insensible way the Thrissur police force handled the famed Pooram would have led to riots and stampedes in any other part of the country. What prevented a mishap was the restraint shown by the common people in the face of extreme provocation.
Recognising the unique challenges posed by managing massive crowds at religious gatherings, it would be better if a dedicated central police force trained specifically for this purpose is established. Similar to the Central Industrial Security Force, which safeguards vital industrial installations, a “Pilgrim Police Force” could be tasked with ensuring the safety and wellbeing of devotees while maintaining harmony at these events.
Such a specialised force would undergo rigorous training in crowd-control techniques, conflict resolution, cultural sensitivity, and an in-depth understanding of religious customs and practices. Their primary responsibility would be to facilitate the smooth conduct of pilgrimages and festivals, acting as guardians of both security and tradition.
Members of this force would be well-versed in the unique challenges faced at different pilgrim centres, enabling them to develop tailored strategies, for each place. For instance, at the Kumbh Mela, they would need to manage the ebb and flow of millions of visitors while ensuring the sanctity of the event. At Sabarimala, their training would equip them to navigate the delicate balance between traditions and contemporary perspectives. At Tirupathi, it would require a different strategy. The establishment of a Pilgrim Police Force would not only enhance security but also contribute to a positive pilgrimage experience for all.
Anand Neelakantan
Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy
mail@asura.co.in