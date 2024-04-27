A receptacle for our hopes and fears

So there’s a new temple that has opened its doors close by. A temple with Gods of every denomination to please devotees of every calling. Gods to grant boons in return for cash. Gods who sit impassive in marble splendour, listening to everything. To impassioned entreaties, to earnest promises of good behaviour, to genuine but often temporary repentance for sins of all levels committed in secret. They listen to all this and more. But above all to the loud music that every place of worship now believes it needs to play to let the devout know of a temple’s existence.

The day the temple was opened, everyone from the nearby colonies, the high rises and the hutments around, thronged to pay their respects to the new, holy neighbour that had come to stay in their midst. To many, it was a convenience; cutting the distance they had to traverse to the older temple which was further away. For some it was the courtyard swept by soft breezes that was most alluring to sit around in, chatting or gossiping through the warm sultry evenings. And to the less devout it was but a convenient landmark to guide the way to their place.

The day the temple was opened was marked by worship. Three main shrines had to be consecrated and the deities within duly worshipped. An ancient, sacred ritual invested with prayers that contained in them layers of meaning, as they sought blessings and peace for all. For the benefit of all the pious people in a kilometre’s radius, a loudspeaker carried the priest’s voice intoning the mantras, far and wide, till the very air quivered with reverence.

Drawn by the magnetism of the chanting, the populace wended its way to partake in the festivities, to watch the rituals and sing the aarti. The full fervour of myriad tuneless voices being raised in song after song, to the accompaniment of sharp-toned bells was dynamic. The birds in the trees fell silent in awe.