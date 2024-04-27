In the pursuit of happiness, being kind is key

Could we dwell for a few moments on the concept of happiness, please? Truth to tell, after Pharrell Williams’ catchy tune of the same name, we haven’t really paused to think too hard about the state of being happy. Again, truth to tell, we lead uber-hectic lives. We are jogging hard to stay in the same place, we are doing daily horrendous commutes despite following a hybrid office/home model of work, we, as that old song goes, work hard for the money. Who has time to pursue happiness?

But there are two long-term factors to consider here. The neglected corollary to not seeking happiness is the immense build-up of stress, health problems, medical bills, a less than happy existence. It’s a life forever teetering in an uncertain space, not exactly disgruntled but not content either.

The second factor is that seeking and gaining some amount of joy in our lives is an activity that is totally in our control. We can go about it in a businesslike way. We can adopt best practices, stick to it, and reap the benefits. Like all adopted practices, we need to put in some initial effort and commit to sustaining that effort. Before too long, the activity turns into habit, and becomes easier by the day.

Broken down into its basic component, the activity involves giving props, doing small acts of kindness. Cheering on kith/friends and kin/relations. Every time one of them informs you that they are starting a new venture, been lauded for something they did, delivered a baby, climbed a career rung, lost six kgs of weight, cleared their health exam, just take time to send them a cheer via a message or a phone call. It’s just a minute’s worth of work, if you can call it work, for you, but it could well make their day.

After which, you expand on these acts of kindness. You give up your place in the queue to an elder. You visit a friend not keeping well. You gift people small objects like flowers, candles, a plant in a pot. You leave larger tips.