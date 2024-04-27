The virtue of slow productivity

Side hustles have always intrigued me. My second book was focused largely on professionals who have built interesting passion projects and created new income streams while retaining their day jobs. It isn’t easy but with consistency and commitment, carving an alternate identity is a realistic possibility. This doesn’t always mean hustling hard, doing more, and taking on more projects than we can manage.

Take Cal Newport as an example. After his PhD from MIT, he became a computer science professor at Georgetown University. Being an academic is his main job but he is a household name because of the books he writes. So far, his books have sold more than two million copies and have been translated into 40 languages. Newport popularised “deep work” (the ability to concentrate deeply on a single problem or project for an extended period) and nudged us to differentiate being busy from being productive. His work had a major impact on my life.

In his new book, Newport introduces a compelling concept: slow productivity, a new approach to work is predicated on three foundational principles—doing fewer things, working at a natural pace, and obsessing over quality. Let’s delve into these concepts and explore how we may use slow productivity to reimagine our work lives.

Do Fewer Things

Warren Buffett famously highlighted the difference in mindset between somewhat successful people and the very successful, noting that the latter group tends to say no to almost everything as they have a clear sense of what they want to accomplish. This concept is closely related to a principle known as the 25/5 rule, which, although not directly articulated by Buffett, was endorsed by him during a shareholder meeting as a compelling strategy.

The rule is simple yet powerful: you start by listing your top 25 career goals, then identify and circle the five that resonate the most deeply with you—these become your primary focus. The remaining 20, which are deemed less critical, are then crossed off the list. This exercise can declutter your mind and calendar, allowing you to concentrate on a handful of meaningful objectives. It reinforces the idea that managing a limited number of priorities is not only more practical but also more effective, embodying the maxim that less is indeed more.