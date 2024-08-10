States should prioritise capital expenditure

Over the last decade, there has been an unprecedented 390 per cent increase in Capex allocation, leading to the creation of ample job opportunities. Infrastructure projects such as Bharat Mala Pariyojana and Sagarmala, the doubling of the number of airports, the provision of affordable housing facilities to 34.59 crore people through the PM Awas Yojana, and the construction of 12 crore Individual Household Latrines under the Swachh Bharat Yojana, building seven new IITs, eight new IIMs, 390 new universities, 15 AIIMs and 700 medical colleges are the prime examples of how strategic investments can lead to the sustainable development.

Further, it is essential for the government to invest in human capital as it leads to the development of the economy by enhancing workforce skills and productivity, thereby driving economic growth. Thus, in the current budget, the central government has announced the PM’s package which includes five schemes and initiatives to create employment, skilling, and opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over five years, with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore. In addition to that 1.17 lakh startups have created over 12.42 lakh direct jobs.

Furthermore, the RBI reported that the country added 4.67 crore jobs in FY24 totalling 64.33 crore jobs indicating significant employment growth. India’s employment rate grew by 6 per cent in FY24, up from 3.2 per cent in FY23. Improved infrastructure and facilities have also attracted investments from both domestic and foreign investors, resulting in FDI inflows reaching US $667.41 billion by March 2024.

While the central government has made significant strides in increasing Capex, it is imperative for state governments to also prioritise capital expenditure in their budgets. Investing in infrastructure projects and urban development can significantly boost local economies by creating jobs and attracting businesses. Investment in affordable housing projects provides shelter to the needy and creates numerous construction and allied jobs. Focusing on rural infrastructure development, including roads, irrigation, and digital connectivity, creates jobs which reduces urban migration, enhances agricultural productivity, and promotes rural industries.