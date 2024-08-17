Finding happiness in Schopenhauer’s semi-satisfaction Amidst Life’s Turbulence

From this lens, happiness isn’t the attainment of a certain goal but rather in the quiet moments between thoughts and actions. That’s why he emphasises the importance of reflection and recollection in experiencing happiness. He suggests that to feel happy, one must actively recall past sufferings and appreciate their absence in the present. This reflection helps us recognise the fleeting nature of happiness and the relief that comes from overcoming previous hardships.

On the surface, Schopenhauer’s philosophy seems negative. Why would one focus on avoiding suffering in order to seek happiness when there are so many wonderful things in the world to look forward to? I spent most of my 20s trying to maximise my happiness by seeking out one adventure after the other. For the most part, it worked out well. I have lots of memories to look back to. Some adventures became misadventures but I look back at them with fondness.

I don’t think I have grown up or become particularly mature, but now I have begun to understand Schopenhauer a bit more. He reframes happiness as something within us, something that isn’t omnipresent but can be attained by a deeper understanding of ourselves and avoiding the trap of seeking more.

When we wish to maximise happiness, we are inevitably setting ourselves up for disappointment. Imagining every day to be perfect is akin to ignoring the reality of life where plans can go awry, things can fall apart and a hard-earned vacation could end up in unbridled chaos.

Perhaps happiness lies in reconciling with what we expect and what happens. This semi-satisfied state of being is something most of us understand but struggle to define as happiness. Why? Largely because we have become accustomed to a different form of pleasure: Instagram-friendly vacations, promotions at work, wealth, status, among others.

A different and probably more fulfilling version of happiness could be more inward-looking, one that thrives in the reality of being semi-satisfied. When we are in this state, there is something to look forward to and something to reflect on. It makes the journey toward fulfilment less dependent on what happens externally.

That’s why we could consider Schopenhauer’s framing a more enduring form of happiness. The twilight zone between what is, what was, and what could be is unsettling for most of us. Knowing that semi-satisfaction is acceptable is liberating. This doesn’t mean we should stop dreaming and be happy with the status quo. All it means is that this moment in all its imperfection could also be worth embracing and celebrating.

Utkarsh Amitabh

CEO, Network Capital; Chevening Fellow, University of Oxford

Posts on X: @utkarsh_amitabh