India’s Olympic performance: A mirror to its sporting mediocrity

Like any other field, in sports too, we remain mediocre. In our quest for scapegoats, many point fingers at cricket, claiming it stifles other sports. Yet cricket is one of the few sports where we perform reasonably well, making it absurd to blame it for the lackluster outcomes of our athletes in other fields. It is not for lack of funding or facilities. Over the years, funding for various sports has been substantial.

Of course, nepotism runs rampant, with politicians often filling sports association positions with family and friends—a lovely little arrangement that exists even in cricket. The current BCCI president, is not known for setting the cricket pitch on fire with either his bat or bowl. He secured his role thanks to his political lineage. Yet, despite this, cricket has still led us to victory in the World Cup. Success does not hinge on who is at the helm but rather on the athletes’ immense talent, effort and the hunger to win.

Following the recent Olympics, where Indian shuttlers fell short, former badminton star Prakash Padukone remarked that funding isn’t the issue anymore; it’s time for the players to step up and secure medals for the country.

Objectively speaking, most Indian sports—except for cricket and chess—have become a drain on our resources, providing little in return. India shells out around Rs 3,000 crore annually to promote sports, with programmes like Khelo India getting the lion’s share. Of course, there are allegations of unfair funding allocation. For example, states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh—known for many things but not notable sports prowess—received nearly 40 per cent of the budget. The political motivations are obvious. At least, the politicians are efficient that way. Our sportspeople are not going to get any medals, so why not gather some votes and show some favouritism? Unlike most of us, they are smarter and know their options better.