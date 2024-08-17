Survival, resilience: Birds nest amidst the monsoon deluge

We were out birdwatching in the drizzle, hoping to catch a glimpse of birds searching for food for their chicks. Even through the rain, there was movement in the trees, because hungry younglings don’t tolerate waiting. The almost unbearably sultry monsoon is also the time when many Indian birds build nests, raise chicks, and hunt for food for their brood.

As the rain comes down—sometimes in a torrent, sometimes in a trickle—featherless, naked-pink nestlings get soaked and carefully constructed nest architecture comes undone. It might seem that weeks of work, and young life itself, can be jeopardised.

Why then attempt nesting at a time that is so decidedly difficult? It’s because bird chicks need protein, and there is protein whizzing around during the monsoon. The surfeit of insects—some displaced from their burrows like red velvet bugs, some pursuing their own breeding cycles, like termites—are everywhere during the rains. Lizards wait near light sources, and birds hunt insects everywhere else.

That day, I witnessed an Indian paradise flycatcher, resplendent with his long tail, dart towards his nest. Pittas incubated, and other birds were active too: many-hued Small minivets went through the air like missiles, and the Common hawk cuckoo waited his turn. Ants that normally live in tree bark were running all over the ground, and other bugs, too numerous to count, also went around in a frenzy.