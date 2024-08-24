No country is immune from rising Politics of identity

More significantly, with another polarising election now looming large, there is widespread apprehension that the political divisions in the country have gone so deep that a second ‘civil war’ is becoming an increasing possibility, even as growing numbers of citizens reject the credibility and outcome of electoral processes, and wild conspiracy theories extinguish trust in institutions, leaderships and fellow citizens.

Surveys indicate that at least 20 per cent of the US population now believes that violence is ‘necessary to bring the country back on track’. Significantly, this is substantially the population segment that owns a surfeit of weapons in a country awash with guns (America has 120 guns owned by civilians for every 100 residents). US democracy has been repeatedly ‘downgraded’ on multiple international indices over the past decade, and the country is now categorised as a ‘backsliding democracy’ on account of repeated election manipulations and compounding executive overreach. In 2020-21, the Centre for Systemic Peace, for the first time, classified the US as an ‘anocracy’—a regime that mixes democratic with autocratic features.

If this can happen in America, long (mistakenly) held up as an administrative, economic and governance model for the less fortunate countries of the world, the risks for countries that only aspire to its relative stability and prosperity can only be exponentially greater. The dangers of authoritarian cults and polarising identity politics, today, afflict much of the world, including states with relatively deep democratic traditions and institutional strengths.

These dangers are even greater for a country like India, afflicted by multiple divisions of ethnicity, ideology and faith, with a wide and widening gulf between the haves and the have-nots, located as it is in one of the most unstable regions in the world, and buffeted by the growing uncertainties of a collapsing world order, multiple crises created by a population explosion, and increasing environmental and resource stresses.

Against a backdrop of rising global chaos, only extraordinary sagacity of policy and leadership can steer us away from breakdown. Instead, we find an increasingly strident politics of identity, the tactical deployment of destabilisation and violence within the country by its ruling elites, patterns of systemic oppression against those the regime views with disfavour, and the rampant abuse of the agencies and institutions of government.

These may momentarily tamp down visible manifestations of dissent and public anger. Bangladesh presented an image of relative stability, dramatic economic progress, and the comprehensive containment of once-rampant Islamist terrorism, but the forces of radicalisation and public discontent were long simmering just beneath the surface. Those who hold the reins of power in India today may be lulled into the complacent belief that they are impervious to any comparable threat. But no country, today, is immune.

Ajai Sahni

