It is time to redraw the admission process

Also, though small, there were still a significant number of students even from the sciences streams who were not interested in appearing for the IIT entrance examinations. The upshot of the existence of this group had been that so many of them were quite intent on pursuing undergraduate academic degrees outside of the engineering and medical streams. In 2011, as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, I took advantage of the existence of this body of students and created some innovative programmes at the undergraduate level.

This Innovation Centre itself had been created by me to tap into such students who needed creative outlets outside of the standard engineering and medical programmes. The quality of these degree programmes can be gauged by the fact that a much-acclaimed global IT company hailed these students as far more innovative and creative than most students from the engineering streams of many prestigious institutions. The students were of a very different mindset and would never have been spotted or ranked very highly in the CUET merit list. They were admitted through an original and creative written examination that brooked no prior preparation or tutoring.

Lest I may have created a one-sided view let me endorse what the group of principals had expressed about the need of the CUET. The test has been devised with the best of intentions—to stem the rather runaway attitude of most school boards which had acquired the habit of awarding extraordinarily high scores to their students. Such a practice too was also causing harm.

Perhaps the best way forward is to redraw the admissions process and draw a balance between weightages being awarded to the CUET and to what the school boards award. This should be done with the proviso that the results must be subjected to a well-thought process of normalisation.

To that extent one possible issue that may happen is that students may begin to start paying attention to their school curriculum and actually acquire some originality and knowledge in the process. After all, the highly acclaimed National Education Policy says so much and so wisely about school education. It shall be a pity if we allow all that wisdom to go waste.

Dinesh Singh

Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US

Posts on X: @DineshSinghEDU