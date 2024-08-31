Top-down approach cannot keep our cities clean, focus on local bodies

India is stinking, and it is sinking in garbage. No, I am not talking about politics. I mean it literally. At the heart of Delhi, there are at least three mountains that are entirely manmade. Unlike nature, humans use garbage filled with plastic to make these smoking garbage mountains. Mount Ghazipur, Mount Okhla, and Mount Bhalswa are the new landmarks in our capital city.

Ghazipur is the biggest, encompassing over 70 acre and towering above the Taj Mahal, in terms of height. It fumes, erupts into flames, putrefies, emanates stench and spreads disease. Delhi produces 11,332 tonnes of solid waste daily, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and they don’t know what to do with that. So, they dumb it and make impressive landmarks that could serve as some hells described in Garuda Purana. In Mumbai, the garbage mountain at Deonar is 18 storeys high and growing every day.

An enormous mound of trash, spanning over 300 acre and reaching heights of approximately 125 ft, emits a constant plume of smoke. Expensive luxury condos worth crores of rupees surround this unsightly heap, weighing over 16 million tonne. One day, it would grow taller than Burj Khalifa. Our ‘Burj Kachara’ is not just a metropolitan-India problem.

Every town in India has its own garbage mountains. It may not be shocking anymore for Indians, who bristle with patriotism at the slightest criticism of this ill-managed country, to encounter garbage hills in their vicinity. Nor is it anybody’s concern that there are approximately 20 lakh rag pickers eking a living out of these garbage dumps.