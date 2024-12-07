Delhi’s leaders should take the road less travelled

Delhi’s urban transport system represents a city battling with unplanned growth, rapidly increasing population, and policy myopia. While significant strides have been made through the successful expansion of the metro network, it was only under the leadership of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the crucial groundwork for the metro project was laid. On November 18, this year, the Delhi metro registered its highest daily passenger journeys, at around 79 lakh.

However, the state of public transport in Delhi is in a shambles. It is a story of inadequate implementation and unfulfilled promises. While the AAP government rose to power in Delhi in 2015 by promising last-mile connectivity, scrapping the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor was one of its first actions. Nearly a decade later, the city remains entangled in a chaotic transport system.

In 2021, Delhi was the second worst among major Indian cities in terms of public transport accessibility. In 2023,the city ranked number one in terms of the number of deaths due to road accidents in India. The city’s bus fleet—essential for last-mile connectivity—has stagnated over the years. Despite the Supreme Court directive for a bus fleet of 10,000 to ease congestion, Delhi had only around 7,000 buses as of July 2024. Due to the AAP’s continued failure to implement last-mile connectivity, the Delhi metro system remains inaccessible for many. The lack of integration between metro and bus services undermines the usability of the system.

In 2014-15, the AAP campaigned aggressively against the BRT system in Delhi, highlighting its inefficiencies, such as poor design and lack of safety for pedestrians and cyclists. While one could concede that the BRT system might have had certain flaws, dismantling it without providing a viable alternative only exacerbated Delhi’s transport problems. Globally, the BRT system has proved to be a cost-effective solution, like in Singapore. In India, Ahmedabad’s Janmarg BRTS or Bhopal’s BRTS are sterling examples of how public transport model can succeed. Ahmedabad’s Janmarg BRTS, launched in 2009, uses dedicated bus lanes, ensuring faster commutes and reliability.

It integrates land use with transit, aligning commercial hubs and residential areas along the corridor. Importantly, it offers affordable fares. Similarly, Bhopal’s BRTS emphasises inclusivity with wheelchair-accessible stations and gender-sensitive designs, making it an inclusive road space. By discarding the BRT system entirely, the Delhi government missed a crucial opportunity to revamp it using lessons from these cities.