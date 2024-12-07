Delhi’s leaders should take the road less travelled

Delhi’s urban transport system represents a city battling with unplanned growth, rapidly increasing population, and policy myopia. While significant strides have been made through the successful expansion of the metro network, it was only under the leadership of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the crucial groundwork for the metro project was laid. On November 18, this year, the Delhi metro registered its highest daily passenger journeys, at around 79 lakh.
However, the state of public transport in Delhi is in a shambles. It is a story of inadequate implementation and unfulfilled promises. While the AAP government rose to power in Delhi in 2015 by promising last-mile connectivity, scrapping the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor was one of its first actions. Nearly a decade later, the city remains entangled in a chaotic transport system.
In 2021, Delhi was the second worst among major Indian cities in terms of public transport accessibility. In 2023,the city ranked number one in terms of the number of deaths due to road accidents in India. The city’s bus fleet—essential for last-mile connectivity—has stagnated over the years. Despite the Supreme Court directive for a bus fleet of 10,000 to ease congestion, Delhi had only around 7,000 buses as of July 2024. Due to the AAP’s continued failure to implement last-mile connectivity, the Delhi metro system remains inaccessible for many. The lack of integration between metro and bus services undermines the usability of the system.
In 2014-15, the AAP campaigned aggressively against the BRT system in Delhi, highlighting its inefficiencies, such as poor design and lack of safety for pedestrians and cyclists. While one could concede that the BRT system might have had certain flaws, dismantling it without providing a viable alternative only exacerbated Delhi’s transport problems. Globally, the BRT system has proved to be a cost-effective solution, like in Singapore. In India, Ahmedabad’s Janmarg BRTS or Bhopal’s BRTS are sterling examples of how public transport model can succeed. Ahmedabad’s Janmarg BRTS, launched in 2009, uses dedicated bus lanes, ensuring faster commutes and reliability.
It integrates land use with transit, aligning commercial hubs and residential areas along the corridor. Importantly, it offers affordable fares. Similarly, Bhopal’s BRTS emphasises inclusivity with wheelchair-accessible stations and gender-sensitive designs, making it an inclusive road space. By discarding the BRT system entirely, the Delhi government missed a crucial opportunity to revamp it using lessons from these cities.
Delhi’s public buses, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), remain a lifeline for millions, yet they fail to attract a significant section of middle-class commuters, who often prefer the convenience and comfort of private vehicles. Buses are plagued by overcrowding, poor maintenance, and outdated technology. Expanding Delhi’s bus fleet with modern, low-emission vehicles is essential. Providing additional amenities like Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and GPS-based apps that alert the passengers about arrival and departure timings can make bus travel more appealing and efficient. A shift toward an electrified bus fleet, coupled with better route planning, can also contribute to reducing vehicular emissions.
Singapore’s public transport system is a gold standard for integrating last-mile connectivity with a robust transit network. Its Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system seamlessly integrates buses, cycling paths, and pedestrian-friendly walkways. There are buses tailor-made for narrow lanes. It is imperative that Delhi emulates these strategies by establishing integrated ticketing systems, introducing feeder services to metro stations, and redesigning urban spaces for better accessibility. Investing in non-motorised transport infrastructure, such as dedicated cycling lanes and shaded pedestrian pathways, can enhance connectivity and promote sustainable mobility.
Delhi’s transport policies must also address social equity and make the city’s roads inclusive. Women, differently abled individuals, and low-income groups often face systemic barriers in accessing public transport. In Bhopal and Ahmedabad, gender-sensitive measures—such as well-lit bus stops, CCTV surveillance, and reserved seats—have increased safety and accessibility. While Delhi has introduced measures like free bus rides for women, overcrowding, lack of CCTV surveillance and adequate lighting, poorly maintained bus stops, and limited training for transit staff makes travelling in buses a daily challenge for women.
Delhi’s transport crisis is not insurmountable. However, it demands bold and evidence-based policymaking and unwavering political will. The time to act is now. The question is whether Delhi’s leaders are ready to take the road less travelled—or continue down the path of missed opportunities.
Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin
Sumeet Bhasin
Director, Public Policy Research Centre