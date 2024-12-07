Managing a worried mind

Fear and anxiety often sneak in quietly, taking hold without us even realising it. It’s a heavy feeling, one that can make everything seem harder than it really is. But imagine, if instead of letting worry control our lives, we found a way to replace it with peace.

Understanding the Root of Worry and Fear

The desire to control can lead us into a loop of mental turmoil. When we’re focused on controlling every detail, our body responds with stress signals, impacting our overall health. Fear often feels real, but it’s worth remembering what the word can stand for: False Evidence Appearing Real. Fear is often our mind creating scenarios that may never happen, but because the mind doesn’t differentiate between real and imagined events, it reacts as if they are true. This is why fear can feel so overwhelming—it’s based on what could happen, not what is happening.

Each time a fearful thought arises, try to flip the narrative. Instead of focusing on the worst-case scenario, consciously challenge your mind to consider the best-case outcome. While this may initially feel forced, with practice, you’ll gradually train your mind to respond more positively. Over time, this shift can help reduce anxiety and bring a sense of calm to moments that previously triggered fear.