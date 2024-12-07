Try a little kindness today

Given that there are some 8,000 commercial planes up in the air at any given time and six million people flying every day, flight delays and long waits in airports and planes have become par for the course. The passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Houston learnt that the hard way recently. To help a flier who fell grievously ill mid-flight, the plane had to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before the plane could take off again, the flight attendants declared they had exceeded their shift hours and left. The passengers deplaned while waiting for the new crew to arrive only to find the airport food court closed for the night.
But just as the hungry and tired passengers began to despair, salvation arrived—in the form of 30 pizzas. Apparently, the captain felt so bad for the passengers, he called an external restaurant and ordered it to deliver an assortment of pizzas to the airport. He then personally distributed the pizzas to the passengers, winning their hearts and eternal gratitude.
The captain didn’t have to do it. It definitely wasn’t included in his duties. Nor was he expecting to be paid for the pizzas (though the airline did reimburse him after social media exploded with stories about the ‘pizza pilot’). He said later that he didn’t think it was “such a big deal”; he just remembered what it is to be a helpless passenger.
But the fact is the captain’s simple act of kindness and thoughtfulness lifted the spirits of 150 exhausted people who will, no doubt, remember him for life. Because that’s what unexpected acts of kindness do. They stay in people’s hearts.
You may do something for another person without putting too much thought into it, or without expecting anything in return. But your seemingly small action can have a big impact on others. Think of a tired young mother who is travelling with two small children and is worried about how she will cope. Imagine how she would feel if you just offered to carry her bags for her. Or how your father would react if you did his chores without being asked to? Or how an ageing neighbour would feel if you stopped by to say hello? Even a random act of kindness makes people feel seen, supported, valued.
You must have felt it too. Think about the last time someone was kind to you. I remember a lady comforting me when I was sitting fretting outside the ICU in a hospital where a dear friend of mine was admitted. The incident happened over 20 years ago. I didn’t know the lady and never met her again but I’ve never forgotten her. Nor have I forgotten the stranger who reached out and added the two coins I was short of when trying to buy a snack while travelling abroad as a penniless young journalist. Or the young man who voluntarily changed his seat so that my family could sit together on a long flight.
Psychologists say it’s not just the recipient who feels good, the person doing the kindness benefits too. Helping others enhances their mood as well as reduces stress and blood pressure. And best of all, it costs nothing. Why not give it a try—today?
shampadhar@gmail.com
Shampa Dhar-Kamath
Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach