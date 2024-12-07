Try a little kindness today

Given that there are some 8,000 commercial planes up in the air at any given time and six million people flying every day, flight delays and long waits in airports and planes have become par for the course. The passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Houston learnt that the hard way recently. To help a flier who fell grievously ill mid-flight, the plane had to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before the plane could take off again, the flight attendants declared they had exceeded their shift hours and left. The passengers deplaned while waiting for the new crew to arrive only to find the airport food court closed for the night.

But just as the hungry and tired passengers began to despair, salvation arrived—in the form of 30 pizzas. Apparently, the captain felt so bad for the passengers, he called an external restaurant and ordered it to deliver an assortment of pizzas to the airport. He then personally distributed the pizzas to the passengers, winning their hearts and eternal gratitude.

The captain didn’t have to do it. It definitely wasn’t included in his duties. Nor was he expecting to be paid for the pizzas (though the airline did reimburse him after social media exploded with stories about the ‘pizza pilot’). He said later that he didn’t think it was “such a big deal”; he just remembered what it is to be a helpless passenger.

But the fact is the captain’s simple act of kindness and thoughtfulness lifted the spirits of 150 exhausted people who will, no doubt, remember him for life. Because that’s what unexpected acts of kindness do. They stay in people’s hearts.