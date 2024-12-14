No caste without Jati, Varna, Dvija and Adhama

We cannot talk about Hinduism without caste. When we say caste, we are using a European word. The local words are jati and varna. Jati refers to a community, and varna refers to a classification system which determines which jati is ‘high and pure’ (dvija) and which is ‘low and impure’ (adhama). There are 2,000 jatis, but only four varnas. The varna idea is far more recent than jati.

A jati is based on the roti-beti system. Only members of a jati can share roti (bread/vocation). Only members of a jati can marry a beti (daughter). These two simple rules created the vast number of castes across India over 2,000 years. While many trace this system to the Vedas, which are over 3,000 years old, recent genetic studies have revealed endogamy became the norm only 2,000 years ago. Prior to this period genetic mixing was widespread.

The Vedas, composed 3,000 years ago, are ambiguous about caste ideas. In fact, the earliest hymn that suggests a division of society refers to three categories, not four. These are the Brahmins, who compose poetry; the Kshatriyas, who defend the community; and the Vishaya, who take care of the cows. We know this from Rigvedic hymn 8.35, addressed to the Ashwins. In this context, the poets who compose hymns to the gods are distinguished from the fighters who wield weapons and the general populace who care for the cattle, indicating a pastoral society.

Later, in the Yajurveda, we are told that Vaishyas are born of the Rigveda, Kshatriyas from the Yajurveda, and Brahmins from the Samaveda. The Samaveda recounts the story of three boys raised by hymns, each of whom receives a boon. The eldest wants to be a Kshatriya and hold power, the second aspires to be a Brahmana and possess language, while the third, the Vishaya, asks for cows. Between the Rigveda, the Yajurveda, and the Samaveda, dated to 1000 BC, we see three groups of Aryas, with no particular hierarchy established between them. In Aranyaka texts, dated to 700 BC, there are ritual competitions in Mahavrata rituals between Aryas and Shudras, indicating Shudras were seen as outsiders.