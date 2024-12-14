The active life of the retired soul

Why are the best ideas curated by someone only when he or she is no longer in a powerful position or service?

“It is not that we had kept our brains in cold storage while we were in the seats. Our ideas just couldn’t fit in the scheme of things at that time”—an officer who was a repertoire of out-of-the-box ideas, strategically quipped, perhaps on behalf of many similarly placed officers. It is quite interesting to observe that such pathbreaking suggestions to transform the bureaucracy gush out from many creative veterans immediately after retirement, the way the floodgates of a dam are thrown open during heavy rains.

They dissect every government policy, detect each loophole, diagnose every pathology in the system, describe how things should have been done better and demand stern action against the defaulters. If Trump’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) idea is considered for replication in India, the core team can constitute not only ex-CXOs, but also these vibrant former bureaucrats.

How to channelise the post-retirement revelations and revolutionary ideas of people? Will the proponents fit in for an advisory role in one of their own past organisations? Will they get into a systemic trap again, and play to the whistle?

Undoubtedly, the younger colleagues can be immensely benefited by the invaluable tips and good advice stemming from the experiences of the retired seniors. Since some of those ideas for improvement emanate from their own introspection, regrets, anguish and disillusionment and are sincerely aimed at ushering in a better tomorrow, they are invaluable action points for the serving leaders.

If at all, the younger counterparts may gain necessary courage to take them forward even at the risk of losing a plush posting or a post-retirement opportunity. Otherwise, after enjoying their extended privileges, they may also retreat into the pastime of blowing the whistle without a uniform, just like most of the night owl retirees.

Sibichen K Mathew

Principal Director of I-T (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

sibi5555@gmail.com