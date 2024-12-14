Think beyond partisan politics and ditch the blame game

The election results from Maharashtra and Jharkhand has distracted us from more significant issues at home and abroad. Analysts are trying, desperately, to survive by babbling about ‘body language and body blows’ and commenting on the obvious to all, the bankruptcy of the Indian National Congress. The undeniable fact of the matter is that BJP is winning elections after elections not because it has found a way to hack the EVMs or that it has rigged the whole process by installing a pliable, partisan ECI and subverted the judiciary; charisma and grassroot organisation contribute undeniably, and investigating and enforcement agencies have come up with foolproof ways to bring about a change of heart among Opposition stalwarts—thorn in NDA’s flesh. Prime Minister Modi has succeeded in convincing the majority of his Hindu compatriots that (like his friend Donald Trump in the US) headlines can make Bharat Great Again.

There was a time when the pundits waxed eloquent about the lunatic fringe and ‘Silent Majority’. What the last decade has witnessed is the dramatic transformation of the ‘fringe’ into a tidal tsunami-like wave and the ‘Silent Majority’ yielding centrestage to stridently vocal vigilantes who represent the majority.

The minority that hasn’t lost its voice entirely, fumbles, falters and flounders time and again because when the ground under its feet shakes its clueless leaders think the tremors will pass and tomorrow will be another day. What the Congress High Command and other veterans in the Opposition remain blind to is the tectonic shifts at home and abroad.