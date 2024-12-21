Age is a thing to witness and cherish

The rhododendron stretched its arms, its boughs heavy with leaves. At its base, shrubs pushed forward. It was a massive tree, at the crest of a hill, looking like a chandelier in its complexity.

At a certain age, things in the natural world start looking a little different. A mature, windswept oak begins to look like a mountain—its trunk whorled with lichen, matted with moss, and transcribed with insects and experience, like a slope with a cave painting. A very old elephant or rhino can look a little like stone—ponderous and stoic.

In the forest, looking at an old tusker or matriarch is like looking at a body of experiences and stories. Their ears are often torn with age, looking like rivers splayed over deltas. Older tigers begin to get their noses splatted with black dots, a Rorschach blot of all the animal has learned. Mature trees and animals are often key to the areas around them. Older animals embody experience and wisdom that is crucial. But they are under threat.

In a new paper in the journal Science, Kopf et al write that old animals are important for passing on information and culture, shaping the dynamics of the ecosystem and holding resilience to disturbance. At the same time, older animals are under threat. Older animals can often be larger, and this makes them a target for poachers and hunters. Older fish may be harvested more. The authors point out the deleterious impact this may have on ecosystems, and argue for measures to specifically protect older individuals.