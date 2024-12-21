Enabling the rise of contemporary art
A strong community forms the foundation of any socio-cultural phenomenon. Recent years have witnessed a transformative shift with a renewed interest in community building and opening up the culture of visual art appreciation to a wider audience proliferated through a massive increase in biennales, art fairs and satellite programming in major cities of the country.
Among the most significant developments is the rise of biennales. Most recently, the Bengal Biennale was unveiled in Kolkata and Shantiniketan. It has brought contemporary art to the forefront merging it with Bengal’s cultural milieu. Initiatives like these represent a powerful collaboration between government bodies and private organisations, expanding the reach of art engaging a broader public ultimately contributing to a community with a strong interest in art. It started with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and following suit, the Bihar Biennale also made an effort in creating a space for transformative cultural dialogue.
Prior to the growth of biennales, art fairs provided an excellent platform for expansion of the contemporary art phenomenon and cultural exchange. India Art Fair, Delhi, has been showing modern and contemporary art from South Asia for the last 16 editions. Another fair recently added to the Indian art calendar is Art Mumbai. After two successful editions, it has made its mark with an increase in gallery participation, rising sales, and growing number of visitors. The art fair phenomenon is essential for building a more inclusive art culture in India.
In addition to biennales and art fairs, city-specific art programming has also contributed significantly to the development of the art ecosystem and community building. Events such as Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Delhi Art Week, and Madras Art Weekend have opened up private art spaces to the public, allowing for greater accessibility and engagement with art. These events often feature art talks, panel discussions, and other interactive programmes that promote a deeper understanding of the artistic process.
The success of these initiatives owes much to the patronage of both public and private institutions. Organisations such as the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the JSW Foundation, Asia Society, and the Serendipity Art Foundation among many others play a crucial role in supporting and shaping this evolving art ecosystem focused on community building.
The Indian art market is currently experiencing a boom. The next step is to engage even more people, particularly in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which are emerging as important art hubs, before expanding to tier-two cities. By building a robust community of art enthusiasts, India has the potential to position itself as a leading art destination globally.
Sunaina Anand
Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
