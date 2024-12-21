Navigating life sans a smartphone

First, they said keeping your smartphone under your pillow at night carries radiation risks. So, I moved it to a nightstand a little distance away from my bed. Then they said don’t take recourse to the blue light of your smartphone on sleepless nights, so I would switch on the bedside lamp, pull the bookmark off the page of the book I was currently reading, and start to read. Then lifestyle coaches insisted that reaching for that smartphone first thing in the morning isn’t the best way to start the day, so I scrupulously avoided looking at my Flip6 till I had finished my set of stretches.

We need to detach from our devices, I would tell friends sagely. Absolutely, friends would intone even as they checked their WhatsApp messages intently.

Now the thing is, I have a phone jinx. Every new phone either keels over and dies on me within weeks of purchasing it, or the screen would suddenly seize. I would take it to the servicing centre where I would be told it has to be re-set, do I have my data stored somewhere safely. Long story short, all efforts at restoring back-up data would invariably fail. A fresh start, each time.

Which is how I learned to be philosophical about my lost data. Indeed, I became proud of the fact that I could survive the loss of well-written articles, starred messages of both affection and ire that I wanted to keep forever and a day (why, I don’t know), and my priceless collection of recipes and culinary tips scrounged from some obscure sites on the net. Of course, a sieve-like memory helped a lot in the healing process.