The protracted ‘Civil war’ in Syria was a war of western choice

The western narrative dominates global perceptions of the recent and sweeping developments in Syria. Images of people celebrating the fall of the autocrat, Bashar al-Assad, in the streets, pulling down and destroying his statues and portraits, emphasise the victory of ‘freedom’ over ‘tyranny’. The focus is on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the ‘liberator of Syria’—a UN- and US-designated terrorist with past associations with both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, who is now re-inventing himself, as one commentator notes, as the “Syrian Zelinski”.

We have seen this before, in country after country in West Asia, where ugly but stable dictatorships have been collapsed from the outside, and have then descended into a bloody chaos far worse than anything the preceding—no doubt authoritarian and oppressive—regime was doing. This has been the story of Iraq, Libya, and now Syria, with Yemen another, different, model of US interference gone horribly wrong.

While the current focus in Syria is on HTS, the reality is that this is little more than a proxy group. What is ignored is the long history of Western interference and destabilisation in the country—compounded by a steady demonisation of the Assad regime. Entirely forgotten, today, is the fact that Assad transformed a dilapidated nation into one that secured significant prosperity and order in the first decade of his regime. All this was to change only after the orchestrated Arab Spring protests swept across the country in 2011, and the externally supported civil war that followed.