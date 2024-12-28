It’s not one charismatic star, but the people who make a nation great

The Parliament’s winter session ended—not unexpectedly—in a bitter slinging match washing out almost all the precious time that could have been used in productive deliberations and debate registering dissent in a civil manner. What we witnessed was a display of colourful designer bags used as banners and utterly tasteless jostling between honourable members of the House representing the ruling coalition and those arrayed in opposition.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra threw down the gauntlet by flaunting a bag painted with the colours of Palestine’s flag. This immediately raised the heckles of zealots waiting for an opportunity to expose the true colours of the dynasty’s last hope. As if this weren’t enough, RaGa exchanged his white T-shirt for one dyed blue to express solidarity with the socially stigmatised and exploited downtrodden—the Dalits—who were offended by the Home Minister’s comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is worshipped like a god by many who have been forsaken by many religions.

The battle of bags raged unabated as both Houses of the Parliament were log-jammed. The distress of persecuted Hindu minority was highlighted by saffron-tinted tote bags balancing the ‘royal blue’ donned by one who is mocked as the crown prince by NaMo. Manipur found a fleeting moment on the same portable screen.

The spectacle could have been amusing had it not been so narcissistic. It appeared as those who consider themselves entitled to rule by birthright prioritise making fashion statements to raising bread-and-butter issues that concern billion-plus less privileged compatriots. Rahul has time and again exposed himself as an ‘interrupter who can at best provide fleeting amusement’. He can fritter away effortlessly any gains that may by chance fall in his ‘jhola’. The more the family retainers try to prop up the claims of the inheritors to reclaim the gaddi or at least captain the opposition team perpetually, the fissures in the team deepen and widen.