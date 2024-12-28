Notes for navigating the new year

So you have almost seen off 2024 with all its ups and downs. You have savoured the care of friends and survived the snare of enemies. You tasted both the sweetness of honey and the sting of a bee. You have stepped onto those occasional banana skins. You have realised that outshining your boss has proved to be foolish as well as fatal.

Now, shift your vision from illusion to infinity. Until now, you may have lived under a mistaken identity, binding yourself to the temporary body-mind structure. You’ve been like a buffalo in a dark room, bumping into furniture of the material world. This finite form—a beautiful yet impermanent vessel—is like a wave mistaking itself for the ocean. You are not this finite self. You are that one and infinite consciousness, expressing itself through a trillion forms. Realize this oneness and shift your focus from competitive gain to service. Let your body and mind become instruments of compassion.

Get off your head. Your brain—that rusty old forecasting machine. It spun narratives of fear, worry, and desires that seldom came true, pulling you away from the deeper intelligence of your being. The intellect is useful, but when disconnected from spirit, it becomes a blunt instrument. All along you have been a blunderful Buddha! So consider this: your thoughts are not facts, and your brain is not your boss.

Be a Missionary of Clarity. Know that clarity is your mind’s natural state. Sadly, you’ve mucked it up with misperceptions and runaway desires. The trick lies in distinguishing between will and whim. “I want another chocolate” is whim; “I will pass on that chocolate” is willpower. Chocolates stay moments on the lips, a lifetime on the hips—as your trousers know too well.