High on Josh, High on Life

Remember the question that Vicky Kaushal’s character shouts at his soldiers in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike whenever he wants to test their mood, ‘How’s the josh?’ And remember what they chanted back, ‘High, Sir’? Well, in life, as much as in the movies (and the armed forces), it helps to keep your josh high, and positive.

Imagine walking into an office party, looking forward to a fun evening ahead. Your colleagues greet you warmly. They’re excited to be there too. Except this one person, who meets you unsmilingly, tells you you’re late and proceeds to criticize the food, the drinks and the venue. Two minutes into the monologue, your good mood has disappeared and you feel your energy steadily draining out of you.

The only thing to do here is to quickly detach yourself from the conversation and seek out a ‘positive energiser’. These are high-energy people with josh, who exude an optimistic aura and light up the room with their liveliness and laughter. Chat with them for just a few minutes and their infectious energy will have you feeling upbeat once again.

We all know both kinds of people: the first, perpetually filled with pessimism and negativity; the other, full of a magnetic energy that draws us in and makes us want to chat with them. Given a choice, whom would you rather spend time with?

It’s not that negative people are bad people. Not at all. I have some pessimistic friends who are extremely helpful in emergencies. But in normal times, they can be tiring to be around. Because, unlike my optimistic friends who uplift everyone around them with their can-do attitude, my not-so-positive buddies tend to leave people feeling depressed.