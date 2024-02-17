Centre’s initiatives mould the nation’s collective aspirations

In 2004, the UPA government inherited a strong economy from the previous NDA government but struggled to sustain growth over its 10-year tenure. Persistent high fiscal deficits worsened challenges. India became more vulnerable to external factors due to heavy reliance on external commercial borrowings (ECB), growing annually at an unprecedented rate of 21.1 per cent. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership from 2014 to 2023, the growth rate of ECB dropped to 4.5 per cent annually.

Since 2014, the Modi government has implemented major reforms, including GST, the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and Mobile platforms), and DBT mechanisms, which have streamlined benefit distribution, curbed corruption, and saved funds. This article critically assesses the impact of these reforms.

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

The introduction of GST marked a milestone. It streamlined indirect taxes, fostering a more efficient tax system and promoting a favourable environment for business. Despite criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, GST collections experienced a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth. The GST council exemplifies the spirit of Cooperative Federalism under the Modi government, facilitating continuous dialogue between states and the Centre. Their collaborative efforts aim to achieve mutually beneficial solutions. The implementation of GST has brought about manifold ramifications:

Simplification: It replaced multiple taxes with one, reducing paperwork

Broadened Tax Base: It brought unregistered businesses into the formal system, boosting tax revenue Interstate Commerce: It eliminated entry taxes and octroi, promoting interstate trade

Challenges and Reforms: Despite benefits, it faced compliance issues. Reforms include simplifying compliance.

JAM Trinity and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

The integration of the JAM Trinity with DBT has revolutionised welfare benefit and subsidy distribution. Despite skepticism from Congress leader P Chidambaram, India, under PM Modi, has become a global leader in digital transactions, comprising 46 per cent of all such transactions worldwide.

Financial Inclusion: JAM Trinity grants millions access to banking facilities, fostering participation in the nation’s economic growth

DBT: The integration of JAM Trinity with DBT ensures funds reach beneficiaries directly Impact on Poverty Alleviation: DBT-streamlined subsidy delivery uplifts marginalised communities