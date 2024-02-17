Navigating the everlasting circus that is the Indian city road

Apart from the garbage, filth, overflowing drains and the virtual non-existence of pavements, one thing that is common to most Indian cities is having its roads at a stage of constant repair. I live in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai and I haven’t seen a single road that hasn’t got some stretch or other under constant repair for the last decade. I was enthralled to know that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is inviting a tender worth Rs 7,000 crore for concreting 400 km of asphalt road. This is a part of the master plan to convert the entire 2,000 km of asphalt roads to cement ones. All this looks wonderful on paper. The issue is when it comes to execution.

The local authorities are in a world of their own. Going by the way they operate, one wonders whether the civic departments are at war with each other. The water department waits until the new concrete road is complete so that they can dig it up to lay the new pipeline. The sewage department would come up with a new master plan to lay the drain just after the water department had moved out after keeping the roads dug up for a few years. Power supply guys are waiting to ambush in the vicinity.

They can move in the moment the water department fill up their trenches. Optical fibre cable and gas lines are in queue with their crew. By the time, this merry go-around completes a turn, it is time for the next elections. A new master plan is put in place and the roads are due for the next round of concreting. And the digging up starts again, to be abandoned mid-way as a new flyover is going to come up, which gets stopped after a few months as there is a plan for a new metro line crossing it. By this time, some of the land on the route gets encroached and now it is time for rehabilitation of slum dwellers.