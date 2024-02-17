It’s a cliché to say love is not just about one day, but about every day. So I won’t say it. Instead, I will say—a day for love can remind us that love and bonding is the most important pursuit of life. To love is to be seen. And not just for us, but for the non-human too.

In Corbett Tiger Reserve, I watched a mother elephant dragging the corpse of her calf for days—carrying her memories, her grief and the expectation that her love could perhaps revive her youngling.

I watched a parakeet jump for joy on its branch as it landed next to its mate and tweeted something only she understood (parakeets are known to have different names for each of their chicks, a fact that we often miss). I have seen little munias huddle together in the winter cold, their bonding a comfort in an extended winter.

So often our favourite things are portraits, framed or painted, of us with our loved ones. Those are corporeal, physical reminders of love, and the bonds that scaffold our lives with familiarity, ironing away our stress with their comfort. Yet we may agree that the most meaningful pointers of love are those that are beyond cameras. The look of understanding across a party, going to the hospital with someone who feels (and looks) poorly, listening to someone’s complaints with deep and rapt attention.