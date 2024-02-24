Drive away the anxiety before it hits

Stress proves to be a fast-growing champion in disruption. Careful, it is the year of the dragon. While it could mean chaos, war, global unrest to some, the Chinese view of a dragon is magnificent. What does any of this have to do with your mental states, you might ask? Everything. Your state of mind lashes out your priority with an invisible whip.
Transparency relieves anxiety, say our ancient spiritual philosophies. When you are truthful you live in harmony with your surroundings. While dealing with the corruption in the NGO sector, being transparent has been my choice. Has it been difficult? Yes, life constantly throws out circumstances where you need to make a choice. Anxiety, hence, though hard to believe, is a choice you make.
In his Christian New Testament Epistle to the Galatians, Paul the Apostles writes: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” He goes on to instruct the Galatians to “sow to please the spirit” rather than the flesh, indicating that a spiritual life will result in reward. Even anxiety could be a byproduct of your deeds.
I maintain 100 per cent transparency in my Foundation, for me that is the meaning of spirituality. A clear conscience keeps you from the mental culprits of anxiety. Occasional anxiety is a part of life, but excessive and frequent anxiety is a severe problem. By dispelling negative thoughts, enhancing conscientious actions, yoga plays an important role in relieving anxiety. Positive, happy thoughts improve your mood. I incorporate the same principles in the Anufun yoga sessions.
If you feel anxious and want to control it then here are some practical tips on how yoga can relieve anxiety: When the mind is under stress, the body releases fight-and-flight stress hormones as a defence mechanism which causes anxiety. But through Anufun you can reduce the level of the inclusion of stress hormones in the body. People who struggle with anxiety have a higher breathing rate because their heart beats faster. Concentration on breathing slows down the continuous pulsation. Meditation clears our mind and helps it to calm down. It also triggers the release of endorphins and neurotransmitter hormones that elevate the mood and reduce stress.
There are several elements in yoga that I use today as a modern treatment for anxiety, such as mindfulness, reduction of stress levels, mental flexibility and other relaxation techniques. With these techniques, you can easily manage your depression and anxiety symptoms which ultimately improve your mood and overall health. Being an alternative yoga therapist, titled a Naturopathic Doctor, my effort is to upgrade my practice. My joy comes from seeing you joyful.
Anu Aggarwal
Actor, speaker, yogi and author
Instagram: @anusualanu