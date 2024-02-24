Drive away the anxiety before it hits

Stress proves to be a fast-growing champion in disruption. Careful, it is the year of the dragon. While it could mean chaos, war, global unrest to some, the Chinese view of a dragon is magnificent. What does any of this have to do with your mental states, you might ask? Everything. Your state of mind lashes out your priority with an invisible whip.

Transparency relieves anxiety, say our ancient spiritual philosophies. When you are truthful you live in harmony with your surroundings. While dealing with the corruption in the NGO sector, being transparent has been my choice. Has it been difficult? Yes, life constantly throws out circumstances where you need to make a choice. Anxiety, hence, though hard to believe, is a choice you make.

In his Christian New Testament Epistle to the Galatians, Paul the Apostles writes: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” He goes on to instruct the Galatians to “sow to please the spirit” rather than the flesh, indicating that a spiritual life will result in reward. Even anxiety could be a byproduct of your deeds.

I maintain 100 per cent transparency in my Foundation, for me that is the meaning of spirituality. A clear conscience keeps you from the mental culprits of anxiety. Occasional anxiety is a part of life, but excessive and frequent anxiety is a severe problem. By dispelling negative thoughts, enhancing conscientious actions, yoga plays an important role in relieving anxiety. Positive, happy thoughts improve your mood. I incorporate the same principles in the Anufun yoga sessions.