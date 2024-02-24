Ignore most advice on Productivity

The quest for productivity has become an incessant drumbeat in our daily lives. Countless articles and self-help gurus preach the gospel of hacks and shortcuts to help us achieve more in less time. Amid the hustle and bustle, however, a critical element is often overlooked—clarity. The relentless pursuit of productivity without a clear sense of purpose and direction can lead to burnout and dissatisfaction. Moving fast and breaking things will only lead to more chaos in your life. What if you took a moment to assess if you are going in the direction you want?

I decided to study moral philosophy at Oxford largely because I wanted to put my 10 years of work experience in perspective. I had worked at Microsoft, built a company—Network Capital, invested in a few startups, and written a couple of books. By most measures, I had a productive and creative life but I wanted more clarity toward my long-term goals. Doing more wasn’t the answer. It was time to test my assumptions about what a meaningful and successful life meant to me.

The true challenge lies not in the quantity of tasks we accomplish but in the quality of our focus and intention. The modern professional landscape is teeming with executives and young leaders who, despite their impressive resumes and countless achievements, find themselves caught in the throes of burnout. The culprit? Not knowing what they are doing and why.

In my conversations with professionals on Network Capital, a platform for mentoring and professional development, a recurring theme emerges—the struggle to process and manage the direction in which they are headed. It’s not the sheer volume of responsibilities that overwhelms them; rather, it’s the uncertainty surrounding the purpose and intrinsic importance of their actions. Most ambitious people figure out ways to get through their to-do lists but at the end of the day, they wonder if they made a difference.

Consider this: racing at breakneck speed in the wrong direction doesn’t bring you any closer to your destination; it merely exhausts your resources and energy. It’s not about doing more; it’s about doing what matters and understanding why it matters. Working relentlessly and feeling directionless is perhaps the most debilitating of experiences.