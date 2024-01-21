A prayer for the birds of prey

The bird looked like a sweet ball of wool. Against the winter cold, it had fluffed up its chest feathers, looking more cottony than feathery. A pigeon feeling the cold, I first thought. Only that this ‘pigeon’ had a beak with an edge that glinted sharply, and large talons that opened, then fisted, then opened again, flexing for a dive.

I was looking at a Common kestrel, a bird of prey that graces our skies and high perches. On a short visit to Uttar Pradesh last month, I scanned a residential colony for birds. There were sparrows and munias flitting through hedges in an abandoned lot. Sunbirds inspected flowers. And on the highest portion of a towering community water-tanker, a kestrel watched the proceedings.

This month, I was on the outskirts of Delhi. I was watching a pylon, waiting for something. After a while, through the frosty cold, it emerged. A powerful bird with intriguing black patches and a yellow ring around its eyes that missed nothing, and strong yellow feet. This was the Peregrine falcon, and like the kestrel, it chose the highest part of the tower to perch in.

India has many kinds of birds of prey. Migratory marsh harriers hunt waterfowl in wetlands, Ospreys hunt fish. In our fields, the Black-shouldered kite—with a snowy white body and ruby-red eyes—hovers in a single place like a chopper, flapping its wings at a bewildering rate before it strikes its prey below. Birds of prey are at the top of their food chains, and they accumulate toxins rapidly from the prey they eat. The State of India’s Birds report finds that birds of prey (also known as raptors) are declining in India—overall abundance has come down for many of them. This is consistent with a global decline in raptors. Eagles get electrocuted, vultures are threatened by the illegal use of a range of painkillers like diclofenac. Other birds of prey are affected by poisoning or toxin accumulation.