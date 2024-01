Yet, murderous mothers are not as rare a phenomenon as we conveniently like to think. A quick Google search reveals that there are too many cases where children have been murdered by their not-so-loving mums. In 2023 alone, an unmarried teen mother from Navi Mumbai allegedly killed her newborn by throwing the baby from her bathroom window; an eight-year-old was poisoned and killed by his mother, for having seen her in a compromising position with their neighbour; In Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, a mother poisoned three of her children, following a domestic dispute; at Halvi village near Kurnool, a three-year-old and six-month-old were killed by their mother following a domestic dispute.

If one has the stomach to go back further in time, there are many such harrowing cases featuring killer moms. Some like Indrani Mukerjea (who allegedly had her daughter, Sheena Bora, murdered by throttling) are famous and far from languishing in prison may be spotted at literary festivals. While others don’t quite manage to capture public fancy, but may have also eluded the less than exacting arm of the law.