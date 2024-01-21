The long-awaited era of cultural nationalism is finally here

Bharat has long been a beacon of spirituality on the global stage. Figures like Adi Shankaracharya have guided countless toward the pursuit of higher spiritual consciousness. He systematised religion in its current form and developed Advaita Vedanta, emphasising on non-duality and the intrinsic unity of all existence. During medieval and modern times, Bharat faced continuous onslaught of invasions and exploitation. These invaders not only plundered the nation’s wealth but also attempted to destroy its knowledge systems. In the face of such adversity, Shankaracharya’s teachings remained a beacon of hope and enlightenment, and continue to hold relevance.

Since the formation of India as an independent country, the prime ministers, starting with Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, while delivering the speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, emphasised on maintaining communal harmony. Despite their frequent calls, they were not successful. This oversight becomes particularly apparent when we consider the symbolism associated with revered figures like Maryada Purushottam Ram, Lord Krishna and Mahadev.

Ram represents the essence of our nation by embodying principles of duty and righteousness. Krishna signifies India’s identity. Shiva symbolises the core that resides at the heart of India’s values. These figures are deeply ingrained in our collective consciousness as they represent values that go beyond religious boundaries. The Congress government, however, failed to establish a connection between these symbols and the overall identity of our nation

The Ram Mandir Movement, which commenced in the 1980s stands as a testament to Bharat’s reawakening. It was a mass movement, which reached a milestone when the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the disputed structure. The Allahabad High Court decision in 1989 to maintain status quo at the site further underscored the complex interplay of religion, law and cultural identity.