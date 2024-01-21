The long-awaited era of cultural nationalism is finally here

Bharat has long been a beacon of spirituality on the global stage. Figures like Adi Shankaracharya have guided countless toward the pursuit of higher spiritual consciousness. He systematised religion in its current form and developed Advaita Vedanta, emphasising on non-duality and the intrinsic unity of all existence. During medieval and modern times, Bharat faced continuous onslaught of invasions and exploitation. These invaders not only plundered the nation’s wealth but also attempted to destroy its knowledge systems. In the face of such adversity, Shankaracharya’s teachings remained a beacon of hope and enlightenment, and continue to hold relevance.
Since the formation of India as an independent country, the prime ministers, starting with Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, while delivering the speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, emphasised on maintaining communal harmony. Despite their frequent calls, they were not successful. This oversight becomes particularly apparent when we consider the symbolism associated with revered figures like Maryada Purushottam Ram, Lord Krishna and Mahadev.
Ram represents the essence of our nation by embodying principles of duty and righteousness. Krishna signifies India’s identity. Shiva symbolises the core that resides at the heart of India’s values. These figures are deeply ingrained in our collective consciousness as they represent values that go beyond religious boundaries. The Congress government, however, failed to establish a connection between these symbols and the overall identity of our nation
The Ram Mandir Movement, which commenced in the 1980s stands as a testament to Bharat’s reawakening. It was a mass movement, which reached a milestone when the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the disputed structure. The Allahabad High Court decision in 1989 to maintain status quo at the site further underscored the complex interplay of religion, law and cultural identity.
Additionally excavations conducted at the site have unearthed evidence supporting the existence of a Ram temple. This suggests that if the idols were not placed in the disputed structure, the site might have remained a mosque. This would have had an impact on India’s religious history. Therefore, this movement embodies an endeavour to reconnect with India’s spiritual heritage. The BJP’s emphasis on ‘Sanskritik Rashtravad’ (cultural nationalism), laid the foundation for all that we see today. PM Modi is carrying forward this dharohar (legacy). The government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Bharat’s rich cultural heritage is evident from the various initiatives like the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, PRASAD scheme, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam initiative, initiative of making Yoga a global mass-movement, the revival of Bharatiyata (Indianness) in the New Education Policy 2020, the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Corridor, Mahakal Corridor and more.
Under Modi’s leadership, Bharat’s efforts to celebrate and promote its rich cultural heritage have accelerated. This was particularly evident during the recently concluded G-20 Presidency. PM Modi didn’t just host global events; he turned them into a showcase of Bharat’s deep-rooted cultural legacy. Prominent cities rich in history and tradition, including Kashi, Rishikesh, Mahabalipuram, Khajuraho, and Hampi, served as splendid backdrops for these international gatherings.
In a move that further highlighted the country’s cultural richness, PM Modi took leaders on a visit to the Akshardham Temple. This strategic blend of diplomacy and cultural pride not only honoured Bharat’s historical and cultural past but also significantly raised its profile on the global stage, showcasing its heritage to world leaders and international audiences alike.
Given the significance of the pran pratishtha on January 22, in India’s cultural renaissance, it is imperative to thoughtfully carve a tourism policy. Such a policy would ideally not only manage the anticipated influx of visitors but also significantly enhance their overall experience. Added to that, there is a recognised need to develop policies that address and resolve long-standing disputes in a gentle yet effective and fruitful manner that promotes mutual respect. These policies ought to be centred on celebrating Shri Ram’s return to his abode. These policies must honour our rich heritage while laying the foundation for a unified and harmonious future.
Sumeet Bhasin
Director, Public Policy Research Centre
Posts on X (formerly known as Twitter): @sumeetbhasin