Widen that circle and you’ll be happier

A couple of things I read recently has stayed with me. One is an Eli Shafak quote which goes like this: humans think they know with certainty where their being ends and someone else’s starts. With their roots tangled and caught up underground, linked to fungi and bacteria, trees harbour no such illusions. For (them) everything is interconnected.

The other is an article which suggested that having friends across all age groups, intergenerational friendships as the piece termed it, could be highly beneficial to our wellbeing.

In theory, both these concepts are wonderful. We have read about and marvelled at the intricate, interconnected network trees use to their advantage. We also know how happy people with a large network of friends usually are. In theory. Because the ground reality is, not all of us walk that talk. We might extol the idea of friendships across a wide arch, but when it comes to making and keeping friends, many of us prefer to stick to People Like Us, PLUs.

This kind of gatekeeping is a serious sport in the US. If neighbours spot children playing outside, they call the police because the kids don’t ‘look safe’ playing in their own frontyard. We’ve all heard of elders smiling at toddlers or bending down to chuck their cheeks, only to be met with an icy ‘Please don’t do that’ from the parent of the aforementioned toddler. I was recently told of a new mother who suffered a meltdown when her baby’s paediatrician bent down after a routine check-up and kissed the baby lightly on its forehead. I felt a failure, a mother who wasn’t able to advocate for the rights of her baby, the woman wailed to her group.