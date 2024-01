The new era has begun. With garlands, gold, celebrations, the long-standing struggle for temple warriors is over. While I look at this grand saga of Ayodhya, my own individual ‘know thyself’ search ended. What started decades ago, culminated into a simple life, gurukul-style learning as a yoga student, sadhana, contemplation, and karmayoga. It seems like the completion of a whole cycle of my existence.

After 500 long years, history was made in just 84 seconds. The return of Ram lalla—the pran pratishtha—and the extraordinary moment of consecration in Ayodhya dham has left everyone emotional, awestruck and grateful to be able to be a part of it. Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai (Now is the time, the right time).

“We have to lay the foundation of India for the next thousand years, starting from this sacred time,” Prime Minister Modi said at the miraculous time while inaugurating the Ayodhya temple. According to him, the inauguration marks the end of a centuries long wait as well as the beginning of a new era, while breaking the shackles of a “slavery mentality”. Kaal chakra badal raha hai (the cycle of time is changing).