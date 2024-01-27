Make a world of difference, pay it forward

Someone offering to carry a suitcase up a flight of stairs to help a person struggling with its weight; a waiter ensuring a client with a cold is seated away from the blast of air conditioning, a hand reaching out to help a senior citizen step down from a bus… if we look carefully; despite the hustle and bustle of living life in a tearing hurry, there are spontaneous acts of kindness that are done with no thought of reward or even appreciation. And yet there is a reward; as much for the doer as for the receiver. A feeling of warmth in the heart; for believe it or not, there is joy in giving.

Not so long ago, the story of a beached whale pup that lay struggling on the beaches of Ratnagiri was doing the rounds on Facebook. A bunch of young men, coast guards and others, did their best and sent the mammal off back into the water. I think WhatsAppers as a whole, heaved a sigh of relief; at least those who think it is important to help a whale pup. But perhaps something was wrong with the whale, which is why it had landed on the beach. Not soon after the rescue and the jubilation that rippled among those who read about it and those who had helped make it possible, the whale died. And there was sadness all around.

Saving beached whales is a story that comes around once in many decades; but nurturing the quality of empathy in ourselves is an asset that will stand us in good stead in the long run. For one, it takes the spotlight away from ourselves… our needs, our aspirations, our desires, our ambitions, our pet peeves, and small illnesses, our irritations… in short, all the negativities we blanket ourselves with.