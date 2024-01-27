Medieval and modern periods can’t be dismissed as centuries of shame

Our brilliant and exceptionally articulate minister of external affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, is not known for pulling punches. On the contrary, he seems to take great delight in stirring the hornet’s nest. His recent book Why Bharat Matters is extremely thought-provoking. The author has traversed a long distance from his earlier book, The India Way. It isn’t just that by now Bharat has replaced India in the title.

The author argues persuasively that mythology, epics, legend and lore are what forge the identity of a people and shape their world view. The world—the West in particular—must recognise this. It is in this context that the Ramayana and Mahabharata assume great significance. One doesn’t have to be a devout Hindu to realise this. The larger question that rises is can the lines between metaphorical and literal be opportunistically blurred to suit political purpose?

We watch with bated breath what follows next, now that the bhavya and divya Sri Ram Mandir samaroh is behind us. It was undeniably for hundreds of millions a moment of fulfilment of a cherished dream that alas, doesn’t seem to mark a reconciliation or even an uneasy closure. The former Law and Justice minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and the erudite senior advocate who had argued Ram Lalla Virajman’s case in the higher courts has assured us that India would never become a theocracy and that the state would always treat all religions equally.

However, the way the pran pratishtha was transformed from a religious cultural ceremony of to a state-sponsored day of national rejoicing left behind serious apprehensions casting doubts about the reality of sarva dharm sambhav that is genuine swadeshi concept of secularism.