The power of idea meritocracy

Merit can be challenging to define but at a high level, the concept of meritocracy suggests that individuals should rise or fall in a given system based on their abilities and efforts. It is often used in the context of education, employment, and other social institutions to advocate for a system where individuals are judged and rewarded based on their merits rather than factors beyond their control.

However, critics argue that achieving a true meritocracy can be challenging due to various barriers that may prevent equal access to opportunities. They suggest that meritocracy can inadvertently perpetuate existing inequalities if certain groups face systemic disadvantages or discrimination. While there are legitimate reasons to consider the pitfalls of meritocracy, there is a way to apply its core proposition to creating a more level and interesting playing field for all.

What if we focus on building organisations where decisions are taken based on the strength of the ideas and not popularity, positional power, and short-term hacks? Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio calls it an idea meritocracy where we shift the spotlight from individual egos to the collective pursuit of the best possible decisions under given circumstances.

This is, of course, easier said than done. When organisations are small, it is easier to let the best ideas prevail. However, when they grow in size, they run the risk of becoming bureaucratic and losing sight of what matters. Hiring decisions, promotions, and strategic priorities are rigged to optimise for personal interests rather than the collective good. This inevitably kills innovation as most people want to survive such a system and not figure out ways to thrive in it. After all, why should they? If they are convinced that no matter what they do, their ideas and inputs won’t be rewarded, they opt out of doing anything consequential.