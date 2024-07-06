NTA reforms: Balancing school education, coaching classes

I can’t help but recall an old teacher’s analogy on the selfless, thankless and tireless job of a school teacher. As kids enter school in their kindergarten, they sit on the floor with the teacher on the chair at a higher level. As they progress, they sit on a small bench which later becomes a chair only to become a bigger chair with the teacher still in the same chair-level despite students progressing through differing seating heights.

As the students sit elevated in today’s amphitheatre type gallery classroom, the teacher is still in the same chair at the bottom-centre elevating students’ career. Such a noble profession of teaching in schools is at challenging crossroads today.

The competitive schooling ecosystem not only takes the mental health trajectory of students to dizzying levels, but also glorifies a coaching class teacher to trivialise the schooling class teacher. There cannot be a time more appropriate than now to strike a balance between the two alternatives to meritocracy—Class XII aggregate or entrance exam scores—neither cuts the mustard.

The global experiment of having entrance exams for college admissions has its own evolutionary story—manmade, systemic and also judicial intervention. In India, it’s a cocktail policy for entrance exams for admissions to medical, engineering, law, management and other degree programmes.

Recent efforts like CUET are primitive to be characterised, but popular ones like JEE-Main, NEET, CAT, CLAT, etc. have resulted in a coaching class industry that puts certain unicorn success stories to shame. The questionable narrative that only coaching classes can produce star performers undermines genuine effort and native intelligence of students.

This unfair characterisations of student abilities during their formative years is a big demotivator. Students are taxiing in their career runaway preparing for entrance exams from Class VI onwards with parents and career counsellors becoming their auto-pilots. In a supply-demand situation that is widely polarised, the mental strength of India’s demographic dividend is subjected to avoidable stress creating fatigue and influencing students’ daily lives.