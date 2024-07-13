It’s time to remedy the worrisome world of juvenile justice

An acrimonious Parliament session has just ended. There was no lack of fireworks. Both the LoP and the PM didn’t disappoint. One pitted Lord Shiva’s picture to silence vocal ‘Ram bhakts’ and allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of all Hindus by calling out the claims of NaMo, BJP and the RSS to be the sole custodians of Hindu heritage; the other hurled barbs of ‘balak buddhi’ and parodying dialogues of the Jurassic Age blockbuster Sholay.

The presiding officers of the two Houses of Parliament didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory. To be fair, Om Birla came off a shade better than the vice-president, who seems to have totally forgotten the dictum that respect has to be commanded not demanded. Perhaps the problem is with the kharhi boli (the latthmarr dialect) he is fluent in. Alas, tu-tadak has no place in parliamentary language.

Ordering honourable MPs to sit down with “baith jao tum”! Admonishing them like an ill-tempered, ill-trained primary school headmaster of yesteryears can only lower the prestige of the august office and deal almost irreparable blows to the dignity of the House. Birla has a perpetually agitated expression on his face, but he does appear a little more tolerant of the antics of the Opposition that without doubt transcended the lines of decorum trying to heckle the Prime Minister when he was addressing the House. However, selective expunging of remarks puts a question mark on his credibility as someone who has risen over partisan politics.

The only speaker who distinguished himself in this session marred by melodramatic dialoguebaazi was Chandra Shekhar Azad who politely, remained steadfast about prioritising issues that matter insisting that the elected representatives should not mix religion and politics all the time. One only hopes that the young man keeps alive the fire in his belly and steel in the spine. What a change from the cliches of Mayawati fast fading into the sunset. He pulled no punches reminding that the Dalit aren’t sheep to be herded and sheared by leaders however secular, charismatic or Machiavellian.