Reforms needed to strengthen India’s healthcare system

Minimal cess on premium products to create a corpus for healthcare

To boost investments, the government should consider imposing a cess or surcharge on premium products like health insurance, flight tickets and train tickets. This nominal sum, which could be deductible from income tax, would create a dedicated corpus that can be reinvested to strengthen primary healthcare facilities. Such financing mechanisms can help address the underinvestment in the public health system. The government should also explore public-private partnership models to leverage private sector expertise and resources.

Standard practices and knowledge-sharing

Ensuring consistent quality of care across the country is another crucial reform area. Premier government medical institutions like AIIMS should develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing chronic diseases. These SOPs, then, must be replicated across the network of government hospitals. Standardisation, combined with better coordination, can go a long way in improving patient experiences and health outcomes.

Revisiting medical education

The medical education system in India faces several challenges. The government should undertake a comprehensive review of the entire process, leveraging technology and AI to make it more reliable and affordable. This can include measures like online applications, computer-based testing, and real-time monitoring to eliminate last-minute exam cancellations and the resulting wastage of public resources.

Other reforms

To further improve the doctor-population ratio, specifically in rural areas, the government should incentivise newly graduated doctors to serve in underserved regions for a minimum of five years. During this period, they can also be provided opportunities to pursue postgraduate studies. Additionally, MBBS graduates could be offered specialised diploma training programmes to equip them with the necessary skills for emergency services.

A centralised database of doctors is also required. This would help in better resource mapping and management. According to government estimates, there are currently over 1.5 million practicing doctors in India registered with the National Medical Commission. A centralised database could be used to optimise the deployment of these professionals.

All district-level government hospitals should be well-connected, especially in terms of digital linkages, to facilitate the sharing of best practices, clinical protocols and innovative solutions. Regular seminars and symposiums can foster a culture of knowledge exchange.

The affordability of medicines is another critical aspect. The government must focus on bolstering the domestic production of pharmaceutical raw materials. Providing R&D grants to companies can also incentivise the development of cost-effective drugs. Additionally, the government should explore price control mechanisms and bulk procurement strategies to ensure that essential medicines remain accessible and affordable.

These reforms, if implemented, can pave the way for a more equitable, accessible, and efficient healthcare system in India.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin