4,000 Weeks is the Time You Have

I recently lost someone close.

I had seen him a week ago, and he seemed happy. We exchanged hugs and promised to meet in December. His sudden death got me thinking about how we often take for granted the time we have with people and projects we care about.

Unless something tragic happens, it is a reasonable expectation to live up to 70-odd years. That seems like a long time until it isn’t. Author Oliver Burkeman nudges us to think of life in weeks, not years. 4,000 weeks is what we have. Hopefully, these five techniques will help put things in perspective:

1. Prioritise the important over the urgent.

Indiscriminate action is a form of laziness. Treating everything on your plate as equally important is the opposite of productivity. It takes time for anything worthwhile to blossom, so let the 4,000 weeks you have be about the handful of things you intrinsically care about. There may be hundreds of small decisions you need to make in a day, but only one or two important ones matter in the long run.

2. Remember that distraction comes from within

Focusing on important stuff is easier said than done. There are innumerable tempting distractions that can lead us astray. Poet Mary Oliver calls distraction “the intimate interrupter”. She says, “But just as often, if not more often, the interruption comes not from another but from the self itself, or some other self within the self that whistles and pounds upon the door panels and tosses itself, splashing into the pond of meditation. And what does it have to say? That you must phone the dentist, that you are out of mustard, that your uncle Stanley’s birthday is two weeks hence. You react, of course. Then you return to your work, only to find that the imps of idea have fled back into the mist.”